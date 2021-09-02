Horgan: 'No coincidence that we've won games with crowds back'

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan insists it’s no coincidence that since fans have been allowed back to watch games at Finn Park, his team has enjoyed an upturn in fortunes.

Two wins on the bounce in Ballybofey against St. Patrick’s Athletic and Derry City in the FAI Cup were watched by around 800 supporters following the easing of the restrictions surrounding spectator numbers.

Half the capacity, up to 2,100 fans, will be allowed into Finn Park for this Friday night’s visit of Shamrock Rovers and Horgan is urging supporters to get along.

MAIN PIC: Supporters watch on from outside Finn Park during the Premier Division match between Finn Harps and Shamrock Rovers in April. Up to 2,100 supporters will be allowed attend Friday night’s meeting of the two clubs in Ballybofey

“When you think about it, it’s a brilliant opportunity for supporters to come along and get behind the team with Shamrock Rovers - the league champions - in town,” he said.

“I’ve always said it, our fans have been brilliant over the years.

“Look what’s happened to us since the supporters have been allowed back. We’ve won those two games, and are enjoying this good run now.

“How will we do against a team like Shamrock Rovers? I’m not sure, but at least we’ll have the backing of another big home support and if they can get behind us like they did for the last two games, it will be brilliant.”

Arrangements

Harps were yesterday still finalising arrangements for Friday night’s game, although it got the go-ahead for a limit of 2,100, which is 50 per cent of the capacity of Finn Park.

The easing of restrictions for sporting events isn’t due to come into play until September 6 (Monday), but this weekend’s League of Ireland games are now allowed to have more fans attending than previously allowed.

Harps, after five wins on the bounce, face a Rovers team who have lost their last three games - twice to Flora Tallinn in the Europa Conference League, and then to Bohemians in the FAI Cup last Sunday.

Not surprisingly, Horgan isn’t reading too much into those Rovers results.

“Look, forget about those games. Rovers now have all their eggs in one basket and that’s the league,” he said.

“Yeh, they might give you a chance to play, but that’s only going to be a small chance.

“We’re up against it. You know the quality and experience that’s in that side.”

Sean Hoare of Shamrock Rovers celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during their 2-0 Premier Division win over Finn Harps in Ballybofey back in April PICTURE: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile



It’s another game in a busy run of fixtures for Harps who go to Derry next Friday night and then have home games against Bohs (Monday, September 13) and Dundalk in the FAI Cup on Friday, September 17.

“At least the games are all local,” Horgan pointed out.

“We didn’t get drawn away to Waterford in the cup. Okay, we got the cup holders Dundalk, but it’s at home, so you never know.

“But that’s all for another day.”

Harps are expected to be without the injured Ethan Boyle who left Finn Park on crutches after suffering injury in the cup win over Derry City. Jordan Mustoe also came off early in that game with what appeared to be a hamstring problem and he’s also a doubt.

Will Seymore comes back into the squad after serving a one-game ban.

Kick off on Friday is 8pm.