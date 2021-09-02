Naomh Conaill appeal County Final decision to Ulster Council

Appeal hearing - Naomh Conaill
An Ulster Council hearing into an appeal lodged by Naomh Conaill over the decision to replay the Donegal Senior Club Championship 2020 final is to take place this weekend.
Naomh Conaill had until Wednesday night to lodge their appeal into the decision by the Donegal CCC to order a replay of the final.
It’s understood that appeal was lodged this week, and it’s reported that the hearing will take place on Saturday.
A decision on that Ulster Council hearing could be made known later on Saturday.
The 2020 final, which was played last Saturday fortnight, finished 0-13 to Kilcar to Naomh Conaill's 2-7, with Naomh Conaill winning 4-2 on penalties afterwards. However, Kilcar lodged an objection the following Tuesday, in regards to their opponents' use of substitutes in extra-time.
The Donegal CCC have fixed the replay for Wednesday, September 8, at 8pm in Ballybofey.
