Search

04/09/2021

Another twist in County Final saga as Wednesday's replay is postponed

Ulster Council rules that appeal process must start again

Another twist in County Final saga as Wednesday's replay is postponed

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Email:

sport@iconicnews.ie

The Donegal County Board have announced that Wednesday night’s (September 8th) replay of the 2020 senior county final has been postponed.

It follows a hearing of Naomh Conaill’s appeal to Ulster Council  into the decision to replay the final.

That hearing took place today (Saturday) and in a statement issued on social media this afternoon, Donegal GAA confirmed that Wednesday’s game has now been postponed.

The statement read: “Naomh Conaill's appeal to Coiste Éisteachta Cúige Comhairle Uladh was successful and UlsterGAA have noted that a rule was infringed relating to video and the process must re-start.”

According to Donegal GAA, that means Kilcar must now lodge their objection again in order for a rehearing to take place. A new hearing committee will be formed to hear Kilcar’s case.    

The 2020 final, which was played on Saturday, August 14, finished 0-13 to Kilcar to Naomh Conaill's 2-7, with Naomh Conaill winning 4-2 on penalties afterwards. However, Kilcar lodged an objection the following Tuesday, in regards to their opponents' use of substitutes in extra-time.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media