Another twist in County Final saga as Wednesday's replay is postponed

The Donegal County Board have announced that Wednesday night’s (September 8th) replay of the 2020 senior county final has been postponed.
It follows a hearing of Naomh Conaill’s appeal to Ulster Council into the decision to replay the final.
That hearing took place today (Saturday) and in a statement issued on social media this afternoon, Donegal GAA confirmed that Wednesday’s game has now been postponed.
The statement read: “Naomh Conaill's appeal to Coiste Éisteachta Cúige Comhairle Uladh was successful and UlsterGAA have noted that a rule was infringed relating to video and the process must re-start.”
According to Donegal GAA, that means Kilcar must now lodge their objection again in order for a rehearing to take place. A new hearing committee will be formed to hear Kilcar’s case.
The 2020 final, which was played on Saturday, August 14, finished 0-13 to Kilcar to Naomh Conaill's 2-7, with Naomh Conaill winning 4-2 on penalties afterwards. However, Kilcar lodged an objection the following Tuesday, in regards to their opponents' use of substitutes in extra-time.
