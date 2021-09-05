St Catherine's stay on track for Brian McCormick play-offs with big home win

St Catherine's are well on track to make the play-offs in the Brian McCormick Cup after a big win over neighbours Dunkineely Celtic at Emerald Park.

St Catherine's 5

Dunkineely Celtic 0

The Fishermen had five different scorers and could have had other goals with a little sharpness and accuracy. Veteran Daniel Breslin finished one but also missed a penalty.

Spare a thought for Dunkineely Celtic, who are fielding a very young side this year. They twice hit the crossbar and also had other chances with the Boyles, Mark Hutchinson and especially young Aaron O'Shea outstanding, twice hitting the crossbar. His rasper which came down off the underside of the crossbar on the stroke of half-time was tough on the losers. From the stand it looked as it may have been over the line.

But referee Tony McNamee didn't have technology on his side. With the help of VAR he could have awarded the home side a penalty in the first minute when Josh Maxwell was fouled a good yard inside the box.

Daniel Breslin fired the free kick awarded just outside the post, but St Catherine's were ahead on five minutes when Conor O'Rourke finished in style.

By half-time St Catherine's were 2-0 up after a mazy run from Ryan Farrelly was finished by Daniel O'Keeney.

Despite the home side having most of the possession it was into the 62nd minute before Daniel Breslin increased the lead and he should have added another a minute later but somehow put it past an open goal.

Ryan Farrelly set up Donal McGuire for the fourth and then completed the scoring himself. The influential full-back then won a penalty on 85 minutes but Daniel Breslin blazed over.

Dunkineely were unlucky early in the half when Adrian Nesbitt chipped Kevin Martin in the St Catherine's goal but his effort came back off the crossbar and he had another chance midway through the half.

Ryan Cunningham pulled strings for St Catherine's in the second half while young players like Colin Mooney, Ryan Farrelly and Alex McBrearty give great hope for the coming season for joint managers Christopher Murrin and Shaun Kelly.



ST CATHERINE'S: Kevin Martin, Colin Mooney, Ryan Farrelly, Christopher Murrin, Shaun Kelly, Donal McGuire, Alex McBrearty, Daniel O'Keeney, Josh Maxwell, Daniel Breslin, Conor O'Rourke. Subs: Ryan Cunningham for Maxwell inj. 38; Kyle McGeoghan for O'Rourke 60; Darragh Cunningham for O'Keeney 76; Nathan Maxwell for McBrearty 83



DUNKINEELY CELTIC: Jamie Kelly; Aaron O'Shea, Christopher Boyle, Jack Boyle, Odhran Meehan, Patrick Gallagher, Mark Hutchinson, Aaron McShane, Eoin McGuinness, Adrian Nesbitt, Jason Dobbyn. Subs: Emmett Kennedy and Kyle Breslin for McGuinness and Dobbyn half-time; Oisin Meehan for O'Shea 68; Dylan Henry for Nesbitt 79.



REFEREE: Tony McNamee