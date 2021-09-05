Ireland captain Coleman to miss Serbia game

Seamus Coleman
There's disappointing news for Seamus Coleman with confirmation that he will miss Tuesday night's FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier against Serbia due to injury.
The Ireland skipper suffered an injury during the 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan and will miss Ireland's next match at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday.
Cyrus Christie has been called up and will link up with the squad later tomorrow ahead of training at the Aviva Stadium.
Coleman played in the games against Portugal and Azerbaijan and has been an ever present in the Premiership for Everton this season.
Republic of Ireland Squad
Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), James Talbot (Bohemians)
Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Liam Scales (Celtic), Cyrus Christie (Fulham)
Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End)
Attackers: Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion)
