Senior Championship fixtures confirmed for this weekend with three games scheduled

There will only be three matches on the opening weekend of the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure 2021 Senior Championship

All three games are on Sunday, September 12 with Killybegs hosting Glenswilly; Ardara taking on Realt na Mara, Bundoran and Gaoth Dobhair hosting Milford.

The match between Sean MacCumhaill's and St. Michael's, which had been scheduled to take place on Friday night has been put back a week to Friday, September 17.

There will be four more games that weekend, two on Saturday, September 18, and two on Sunday, September 19.

The good news for supporters is that in the vast majority of cases, the throw-in times for matches played on the same day are scheduled so that they don't clash.

The Donegal County Board confirmed the dates, times and venues for the games on Monday evening.

Attendance at games is set at 50% of capacity as per government regulations. Any clubs wanting to stream their games should fill in the appropriate form and send to secretaryccc.donegal@gaa.ie

The fixtures are as follows:

Michael Murphy Sports Senior A Football Championship

Sun, 12 Sept, Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Na Cealla Beaga v Gleann tSúilí, 13.30

Sun, 12 Sept, Pearse Memorial Park, Ard an Ratha v Realt na Mara, 15.00

Sun, 12 Sept, Machaire Gathlán, Gaoth Dobhair v Milford, 15.30

Fri, 17 Sept, Páirc Sheáin MhicCumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Michaels, 20.30

Sat, 18 Sept, Davy Brennan Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill v Gleann Fhinne, 14.00

Sat, 18 Sept, Páirc Ui Dhomhnaill, St Eunans v Cill Chartha, 16.00



Sun, 19 Sept, Páirc Gearoid Ó’Gallochoir, St Naul's v An Tearmainn, 14.00

Sun, 19 Sept, Páirc Tírconaill, Four Masters v Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon, 14:00

Michael Murphy Sports Senior B Football Championship

Sun, 12 Sept, Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Na Cealla Beaga v Gleann tSúilí, 15.00

Sun, 12 Sept, Pearse Memorial Park, Ard an Ratha v Realt na Mara, 13.30

Sun, 12 Sept, Machaire Gathlán, Gaoth Dobhair v Milford, 16.00

Fri, 17 Sept, Páirc Sheáin MhicCumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Michaels, 19.00

Sat, 18 Sept, Davy Brennan Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill v Gleann Fhinne, 15.30

Sat, 18 Sept, Páirc Ui Dhomhnaill, St Eunans v Cill Chartha, 17.30

Sun, 19 Sept, Páirc Gearoid Ó’Gallochoir, St Naul's v An Tearmainn, 15.30

Sun, 19 Sept, Páirc Tírconaill, Four Masters v Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon, 15:30