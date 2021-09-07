Donegal GAA fixtures for this weekend: St. Eunan's v Kilcar now on Sunday

The 2021 Donegal Club Championship swings into action this coming weekend with a host of matches scheduled across Senior, Intermediate and Junior grades.
There will be four games this weekend in the opening round of the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior Football Championship - all on Sunday.
On Monday evening, Donegal GAA had fixed only three games for Sunday - but the match between St. Eunan's and Kilcar will now also take place this coming Sunday, September 12 and it will throw-in at 6pm.
Here are this weekend's fixtures:
Friday, September 10
Intermediate Football Championship Group 1, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, (Round 1), Buncrana V Burt 20:00,
Intermediate Football Championship Group 2, Venue: The Banks, (Round 1), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Red Hughs 20:00,
Junior Hurling Championship, Venue: Four Masters, (Round 6), Four Masters V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00,
Junior Hurling Championship, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 6), Letterkenny Gaels V St Eunan's 19:00,
Junior Hurling Championship, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 6), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Dungloe 20:30,
Saturday, September 11
Junior A, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 1), St Eunan's V Robert Emmets 13:00,
Junior B Group B, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 1), St Eunan's V Robert Emmets 14:30,
C Championship Group 1, Venue: Davy Brennan Memorial Park, (Round 4), Naomh Conaill V Dungloe 14:00,
C Championship Group 2, Venue: Ardara, (Round 4), Ardara V Glenswilly 14:00,
Sunday, September 12
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 1), Killybegs V Glenswilly 13:30,
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Ardara, (Round 1), Ardara V Bundoran 15:00,
Senior Football Championship, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (Round 1), Gaoth Dobhair V Milford 17:30,
Senior Football Championship, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 1), St Eunan's V Kilcar 18:00
Senior B (RESERVE) Football Championship , Venue: Ardara, (Round 1), Ardara V Bundoran 13:30,
Senior B (RESERVE) Football Championship , Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round 1), Killybegs V Glenswilly 15:00,
Senior B (RESERVE) Football Championship , Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, (Round 1), Gaoth Dobhair V Milford 16:00,
Senior B (RESERVE) Football Championship , Venue: O Donnell Park, (Round 1), St Eunan's V Kilcar 16:30
Intermediate Football Championship Group 1, Venue: Convoy, (Round 1), Convoy V Fanad Gaels 14:00,
Intermediate Football Championship Group 1, Venue: Cloughaneely, (Round 1), Cloughaneely V Naomh Columba 14:30,
Intermediate Football Championship Group 2, Venue: Dungloe, (Round 1), Dungloe V Naomh Brd 13:00,
Intermediate Football Championship Group 2, Venue: Dunkineely, (Round 1), Naomh Ultan V Malin 14:00
Intermediate B (RESERVE ) Football Championship Group 2, Venue: The Banks, (Round 1), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Red Hughs 14:00,
Intermediate B (RESERVE ) Football Championship Group 2, Venue: Dunkineely, (Round 1), Naomh Ultan V Malin 15:30,
Intermediate B (RESERVE ) Football Championship Group 2, Venue: Dungloe, (Round 1), Dungloe V Naomh Brd 14:30,
Intermediate Football Championship Group 1, Venue: Convoy, (Round 1), Convoy V Fanad Gaels 15:30,
Intermediate Football Championship Group 1, Venue: Cloughaneely, (ROUND1 ), Cloughaneely V Naomh Columba 16:00
Junior A, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, (Round 1), Downings V Urris 14:00,
Junior A, Venue: Na Rossa, (Round 1), Na Rossa V Moville 14:00,
Junior A Group B, Venue: Carndonagh, (Round 1), Carndonagh V Naomh Colmcille 14:00,
Junior A Group B, Venue: Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, (Round 1), Naomh Pdraig Muff V Pettigo 14:30,
Junior B Group B, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, (Round 1), Downings V Urris 15:30,
Junior B Group A, Venue: Maurice McMenamin Memorial Park, (Round 1), Naomh Pdraig Muff V Naomh Pdraig Lifford 16:00,
Junior B Group A, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, (Round 1 ), Letterkenny Gaels V Carndonagh 15:30,
C Championship Group 1, Venue: Cloughaneely, (Round 4), Cloughaneely V St Eunan's 12:00,
C Championship Group 2, Venue: Glenfin, (Round 4), Glenfin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 14:00,
Friday, September 17
Senior Football Championship , Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 1), Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Michael's 20:30,
Senior B (RESERVE) Football Championship , Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, (Round 1), Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Michael's 19:00
Junior A, Venue: Robert Emmets, (Round 2), Robert Emmets V Downings 18:00,
Junior Hurling Championship, Venue: St Eunan's, (Round 7), St Eunan's V Setanta 19:00,
Junior Hurling Championship, Venue: Dungloe, (Round 7), Dungloe V Four Masters 19:00,
Junior Hurling Championship, Venue: Father Tierney Park, (Round 7), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00,
