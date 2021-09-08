DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around the county

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart 6 Meán Fómhair. Na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh ná: 5 16 22 agus 25. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag triúr – Monica Ní Dhochartaigh, G.Donnelly agus Lisa Nic Aoidh. Fuair siad €50 an duine.

Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile oíche Luain seo chugainn an 13ú Meán Fómhair agus €5,400 atá sa phota óir. Imir ar line: bit.ly/NDLotto.

Ár mbuíochas daoibhse uilig as bhur gcuid tacaíochta don chumann.

The Lotto is of huge importance to the Club in the present time as we are restricted in our selling due to Covid. You can help by either buying a ticket, if you get an opportunity. or doing it online. The lotto draw is every Monday night.

Bingo an chlub ar line, ar siúl achan oíche Shathairn ag 8.30i.n., Duaiseanna móra le bheith bainte.Ceannaigh an leabhar bingo roimh an 1 a chlog Dé Sathairn.

Bingo books have to be purchased before 1pm on Saturday and are available in: Siopa Centra, Carraig Airt, Siopa Mhicí Joe and Siopa na nDúnaibh and on line at: nadunaibh.ie/bin

An Chraobh.

Beidh a gcéad chluiche sa chraobh Sóisir A ag na Dúnaibh sa bhaile Dé Domhnaigh in éadan Iorras. Tosóidh an cluiche seo ag a 2 a chlog. Beidh cluiche na bhfoirne tacaíochta ann ag 3.30pm.

Torthaí Cluichí.

31/8 Peil na mBan: Na Dúnaibh 3—8 Roibeard Eimid 3--9

Ina gcluiche mionúir in éadan Ghleann tSúilí bhí an bhuaidh ag Gleann tSúilí leis an scór: Na Dúnaibh 4—7 Gleann tSúilí 6—9.

1/9 Girseacha Faoi 12:

Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn 3—1 Na Dúnaibh 8—13

4/9 Girseacha Faoi –18

Na Dúnaibh 4—14 An Tearmann 2—3.

5/9 Gasúraí Faoi –17

Na Dúnaibh 4—9 Réalt na Mara 4—11

6/9 Gasúraí Faoi -17

Na Dúnaibh 4—7 Gleann tSúilí 6—9

Cluichí na Seachtaine seo:

Déardaoin 9 Meán Fómhair:

7.00 pm Girseachaí Faoi 18 – Gaoth Dobhair v Na Dúnaibh.

Dé hAoine 10 Meán Fómhair:

6.30pm Gasúraí Faoi-17 Na Dúnaibh v Gleann tSúilí.

Dé Domhnaigh 12 Meán Fómhair.

11.00 am Peil na mBan: Naomh Columba v Na Dúnaibh.

2.00 pm An Chraobh Sóisir A Na Dúnaibh v Iorras.

3.30 pm Foirne Tacaíochta: Na Dúnaibh v Iorras.

Naomh Brid

Lotto. This week’s numbers are: 1, 2, 6, 14, 20. No winners of this week jackpot. Next week’s jackpot in €1400. Congratulations to our lucky dip winners of €25: Laura Rooney, Mary Murphy, Irene Walls, Jackie Carron.

Thanks for all the support with this week’s draw. Don’t forget to get your lotto done for Monday nights draw.

CLG Naomh Brid would like to thank everyone for their continued support.

Tickets can be bought in Cassidys Shop Ballintra, Ballintra PO, Kees Supermarket Laghey, Bay Bush Bar Ballintra, 7 arches Laghey, The Rambling House Laghey and also of any executive member and senior player. You can also play our lotto online via the clubforce app by just searching Naomh Brid. https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=2016#Anchor.

U17s

Naomh Bríd: 2-13

Bundoran: 1-20

Hard luck to the U17s who came up short in a tough battle against bundoran. We wish a speedy recovery To Eoin Mullaney and Calum Mc Cafferty, 17s are away to Mac cumhaills on Friday evening At 6:30pm.

U15s

Naomh Bríd u-15’s played Four masters at home last monday evening in an entertaining game of football.

Goals wins games and Four masters scored 3 on the evening, 2 of those coming in the first half but Naomh Bríd probably played the better football in the opening half and the score was four masters 2-2 Naomh Bríd 0-6.

Four masters did however stretch their lead in the second period and ran out winners on a score line of 3-8 to 0-9.

The club however is very proud of this group of players as they are competitive in this Div1 league against the bigger clubs and this bodes well for the future of these players and indeed the club.

Next up is a home game against Killybegs on Wednesday evening for the 15’s.

Senior & reserve Championship

Both our senior and reserve teams are in championship action this Sunday away to dungloe, seniors throw in @ 1pm, reserves throw in @ 2:30pm, this is the first game of championship so all support would be greatly appreciated.

First Aid

We would like thank the recent club members/coaches that completed the First Aid course. Its a reassurance for the club that so many have been trained up now. Also a huge thanks to Sean Gallagher of SG training who provided the course.

New range of club gear on O’Neills Club Shop

Head over to our Club Shop on O’Neill’s and check out our new range of gear including our brand new senior men’s 2021 jersey, click on link below

https://www.oneills.com/shop-by-team/gaa/ireland/naomh-brid-clg.html

Naomh Columba

ONLINE BINGO

Next zoom bingo takes place Thursday 9th September at a later time of 9pm. Books available to buy from Clg Naomh Columba Bingo Facebook page until 4pm Thursday

Tá an Snowball €5860 ar 45 uimhireacha no níos lú agus €500 sa Phóta Óir fa Choinne an Joker.

Go raibh maith agat as do chuid tacaiochta.

LOTTO

Our lotto is back in action and can now be played online via Clubforce.com or envelopes will be available in local business’

10 WEEK DRAW

Our 10 week draw will take place with a double draw on the 9th of September, local sellers will be around over the coming weeks. Tickets are also available to buy online via clubforce.com

FIXTURES

SENIOR MEN - Intermediate championship Cloughaneely (H) v Naomh Columba (A)

Sunday 12th September 2:30pm

RESERVES - Intermediate championship - Cloughaneely (H) v Naomh Columba (A)

Sunday 12th September 4pm

LADIES: Junior A Championship: Naomh Columba (H) v Downings (A)

Sunday 12th September 11am

MINOR BOYS: Naomh Columba (H) v Naomh Naille (A)

Friday 10th September 6:30pm

U15 BOYS: Realt na mara (H) v Naomh Columba (A)

Saturday 11th September 1pm

Realt na Mara, Bundoran

Bunotto Results - There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1 8 15 16 19.

The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Cora Conway Bundoran John Vaughan Perth Australia. Next week's jackpot will be a fantastic €8150.. The Bunotto can now be played online and we encourage as many members during these socially distancing times to do so.We thank everyone for their continued support of our Bunotto each week.

Senior and Reserve

Next weekend sees the commencement of the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Championship.Bundoran begin their Championship campaign with a visit to Kentucky to take on Ardara on Sunday.The Reserves match throws in at 1.30pm whilst the Seniors match starts at 3pm

Underage

Training for our U5s U7s and U9s resumes next weekend.Our U11s also continue to train at the usual times. The U15s have a busy few days with 2 home fixtures this week.Firstly they play Dungloe on Wednesday night at 7pm and then they host Naomh Columba at 1pm on Saturday. The U17s recorded an excellent away victory over Downings on a 4-11 to 4-09 scoreline on Friday night last. The lads played Naomh Brid in Gaelic Park on Monday evening and after a very entertaining encounter they eventually ran out winners on a 1-20 to 2-13 scoreline.

Ladies

Training continues this week on Monday and Wednesday..Our U12s had an excellent challenge match against neighbours Aodh Ruadh last week Our U14s made the long journey to Carndonagh on Saturday and produced a brilliant performance to defeat the homeside 3-06 to 1-05. Well done Girls.

St. Michael’s

St. Michael's Mini Lotto Stands at €10,000: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 2,4,5, 11,18,20. The Match 5 Winners were Eimear McElhinney Rooskey Creeslough and Charlie McFadden Rinclevin Dunfanaghy who won €50 each. Both Eimear and Charlie bought their tickets online.

St. Michael's Drive In Car Bingo/Online continues this Sunday evening at 8pm at The Bridge.

The winner of the €200 on the 9th Game at the St. Michael’s Car Bingo/Online Bingo on Sunday night last was Mary McGettigan, €30 winner was Aisling Ward. The €100 on Game 5 was won by Rose Kearney, the €30 winner was Gracie Gallagher.

Championship

Please note that the Clubs opening Senior Championship Games against Macumhails will now be played on Sunday evening the 19th September under the lights in Macumhail Park.

Club Fixtures

The Full Club Fixtures for the rest of the week are as follows:

Wednesday - U7s, Milford v St. Michaels @ 6.45 away.

U9 and u12 girls: St. Michaels v Termon @ 6.30 home

U11s - Cloughaneely v St. Michaels @ 6.30 away

Minor boys - Fanad Gaels v St. Michaels @ 7.00 away

Thursday

Minor ladies: St Michaels v Letterkenny Gaels at home 7pm

Sunday - U9s: Mac Cumhaills v St. Michaels @ 4.30 away

Aodh Ruadh

Football

Aodh Ruadh make their long-awaited return to senior championship next weekend. Four Masters will be the opposition for both our seniors and reserves. The seniors take on the Donegal town men in Tir Chonaill Park on Sunday 19 at 2pm, with that game being followed by the reserves at 3.30pm. We wish Barry Ward, Peter Gallagher and both squads all the very best.

The minors took on one of the front runners for Division 1 honours last Friday. The Ballyshannon lads put in a mighty effort, but in the end MacCumhaill's just had too much for them and it finished MacCumhaill's 3-15 Aodh Ruadh 3-7. Aodh Ruadh put in a good performance and managed to stick with a talented Ballybofey outfit for much of the fixture. However, as time marched on MacCumhaill's were able to pull away with the help of two quick-fire goals. Best for the Ernesiders on the evening was Damian Weber, who never took a backward step all game. Meanwhile Pauric Daly and Shane Delahunty both also gave their absolute all and ensured that Aodh Ruadh garnered a respectable scoring return. Next up for the minors is a home fixture - at long last - this Friday. The opposition will be another tough prospect in the shape of Termon. Throw in for that game will be 6.30pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

The under 15 boys came up second best against Ardara in their league clash Wednesday with the final score 4-12 to 1-5 in favour of the homesters. The scoreline doesn't tell the full story of what was a positive display by the Ballyshannon lads. Corey Sheridan was in goals, and showed he is a man of many talents with an excellent outing. He had great cover in front of him too, with Jun Hui Lin dominating things at full back. Further up the pitch there was an excellent display by Killian McPhelim at corner forward. He didn't manage to get on the score sheet himself, but he was a very creative influence and set up a lot of Aodh Ruadh scores. Next up is a home fixture against Naomh Conaill on Wednesday in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh at 6.30pm.

It has been a busy few days for our under 12 squad. On Saturday they were on their travels to take on Glencar / Manorhamilton with 22 boys making the journey. Two tough physical games were played with very little between the teams at the end. On Monday evening we had our final Go Games blitz at home against Ardara. We had 26 players lining out in this fixture, again playing two matches. We played some brilliant football on both pitches, with some outstanding scores and performances. The under 12s train again on Thursday, 6pm, at the Coláiste Cholmcille field.

The under 9s had a busy weekend of action. On Friday evening they had a very enjoyable coaching session with Donegal star Ryan McHugh. We have some good pictures on the Aodh Ruadh CLG Facebook page of that event. On Sunday 42 boys showed off their new found skills and came out on top in three very competitive games against Glenties. There is one remaining fixture scheduled at home against Ardara which down to take place Saturday, 18th September. Ahead of that we would like to extend our best wishes to the boys who are making their First Holy Communion this Saturday.

Our under 7s had a great evening at their last session of the year. Well done to the players on all their hard work all season, and also to the managers, coaches and mentors. It's great to see so many people invest their time and energy into these future stars.

Hurling

Aodh Ruadh enjoyed a facile win over a very weak MacCumhaill's outfit in round four of the Junior Championship. It was a good all-round team performance from Ballyshannon, but the lads are well aware tougher challenges are ahead. Check out aodhruadh.org for a gallery of pictures from the game. Next up for Aodh Ruadh is a local derby on Friday against Four Masters. Throw-in at Tir Chonaill Park is 7pm.

Our under 17s continued their great run with another victory, this time over the Burt in the Donegal league. Burt held a one point lead as the teams went in for the first water break and both sides performed well for the remainder of the second half. A few changes at half-time freshened our boys up, and left Ballyshannon in a strong position as the second half wore on. Some great performances across the team enabled us to run out winners on a scoreline of 5-14 to 2-10. Next up the boys face Erne Gaels in the Táin Óg league, followed by Saint Eunan's in the Donegal League. Good luck to Denis, Daithi and the squad in these fixtures.

Our under 15s had no game last week, and trained at their normal times. This week they are getting geared up to play in their Táin Óg league final at the Sligo Centre of Excellence in Scarden. Throw in on Saturday is at 3pm and a big support would be appreciated to get behind the lads.

Our under 13s had an emphatic win against Saint Eunan's in the Donegal Championship on Sunday. With some fantastic performances across the team our lads led right from the off, and by the half-time break had built up a comfortable lead. All players got meaningful game time, with Sunday's victory down to a real panel performance and this handsome victory can be attributed to each and every player involved. We have a great gallery of pictures from the game up on aodhruadh.org. A draw in the other semi-final has left some doubt as to who Aodh Ruadh will face in the county final, with the original date fixed for the final now being required for the replayed semi-final.

Under 11 hurling will start this Sunday at 11.15am. Having had very low numbers earlier in the year, we have had a number of players either join up with our under 13s, our under 9s, or express an interest in taking part. This is a huge positive considering the low numbers at this group earlier in the year. Anyone else interested in joining in should contact John Larkin on 086-1076883. We will run a training group for the next three weeks with a view to a couple of under 11 games after that.

Our youngest hurlers, the under 7s and under 9s, finished their season on Sunday morning. We had a fantastic year, with over 70 different players taking part over the year, the vast majority of whom have stuck with it and come up consistently for their Sunday morning hurling. All the players were presented with medals for taking part in their blitzes throughout the season, and some treats to reward them for their efforts at training through the year. A huge thanks to all the parents for bringing the players to training, our Covid officers and the team of coaches we had through the year. A particular mention to our under 17 hurlers who were a huge support in terms of helping us throughout the year. We look forward to welcoming back all of these players in 2022, and as always – all new comers will be welcome. We have a lovely gallery of pictures from the final day up on aodhruadh.org.

Ladies

Adult championship action continues this coming Sunday. The seniors will be away to Killybegs in the Intermediate Championship, while the Reserves will be at home against Muff in the Junior Championship. Both games will throw in at 11am.

It wasn't to be for the minor ladies last Thursday as they faded out in the final quarter against Saint Eunan's in a tie which looks likely to have settled the destination of the league title. Played in perfect conditions in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh, the first half was an evenly fought affair. The hosts got off to the perfect start when a surging run by Emer O'Brien was halted illegally and the referee had no option, but to point to the spot. Caitlin McGarrigle coolly dispatched the penalty and that was quickly followed by a point for Erin O'Loughlin. Lucy McGlynn and Katie O'Brien then tagged on scores and with eight minutes played Aodh Ruadh lead 1-3 to no score. In a four-minute spell from the 9th to 13th minute St Eunan's catapulted themselves into the lead with a strike for 2-1, an advantage they carried into the first water break. The second quarter was tense and error strewn. Katie O'Brien levelled matters on 24 minutes, but Eunan's pointed on the stroke of time to lead by the minimum at the turn around. Aodh Ruadh had created a lot of chances, but hadn't made full use of them, while the Letterkenny girls would have known they were very fortunate to be in the lead having lived on scraps for much of the first half. In the second half it was role reversal with Eunan's hitting the ground running, landing 1-2 before a Niamh Hughes point opened Ballyshannon's second half account Katie O'Brien and the visitors swapped points before Grainne Maguire crashed home a spectacular goal. Eunan's pointed again though and at the last water break it was Aodh Ruadh 2-6 Saint Eunan's 3-7. Ballyshannon needed a big final quarter, but it never materialised. Their opponents hit a goal shortly after the resumption and heads dropped. Katie O'Brien did fire home a well taken goal, but it was a case of too little too late and it finished Aodh Ruadh 3-6 Saint Eunan's 6-9. As ever Caitlin McGarrigle gave her absolute all, while Erin O'Loughlin and Niamh Hughes also worked hard, but Saint Eunan's superior hunger was the difference on the day. We have pictures from the game up on aodhruadh.org. This Thursday the minors have a home tie against Killybegs at 7pm.

Our underage ladies have come up short in two major finals in the past month, but that wasn't to be the case with the under 16s who took on Urris in their long-delayed Division 3 decider. The game was played on lovely Saturday afternoon in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. With Donegal LGFA electing not to play finals at underage level, this delayed league round robin game became a final by default, with the winner topping the division. Aodh Ruadh took a firm grip of proceedings from the very start and never relinquished it at any point. The irrepressible Cádhla Dolan hit the net a minute in for the first of what was to be a 5-5 haul in this match. She quickly added 1-1 before Jodie Meade opened her account with a point. Dolan then completed her hat-trick just seven minutes in with a quick-reaction fisted goal. Meade added a free before Urris hit their first point of the day on 14 minutes. Annie Keon cancelled that out though and it was 3-4 to 0-1 at the first water break. Aodh Ruadh were taking some fine points, and Michaela McCaffrey, Hannah McGuinness and Annie Keon were all on the mark after the restart. Cádhla Dolan then added another 1-1 before Urris managed to find the net. Aodh Ruadh got the last couple of points of the half though from Cara O'Loughlin and Hannah McGuinness to leave it Aodh Ruadh 4-10 Urris 1-1 at the interval. Ballyshannon eased off the gas a bit in the third quarter, and a plucky Urris outfit managed to edge the scoring in this spell. Annie Keon, Cádhla Dolan, Cara O'Loughlin and Lauren Foy kept the score board ticking over, but Urris struck back with 1-4. The visitors kept battling hard right to the end, but Aodh Ruadh weren't going to be denied here. Cara O'Loughlin was on the mark again and, with Cádhla Dolan fittingly have the final say with a 1-2 salvo, Eugene McHale's long whistle saw it finish Aodh Ruadh 5-17 Urris 3-7. It was a well-deserved win for the girls and capped an undefeated run through the division. Aodh Ruadh were superb in every section of the pitch, showing quality passing and proving economic with their score taking opportunities. In the rearguard Mollie Travers was brilliant between the posts, her kick outs were measured to perfection, and she made some brilliant stops. Fódhla Sheerin and Orlaith Toland hoovered up any ball that came their way, and Dairín Sweeny made a number of good relieving runs from defence. Andrea Moore and Ciara Larkin were immense. Moore may be small in stature, but she stood tall and absorbed a great deal of opposition physicality without ever giving in, tormenting them for the full match. Ciara Larkin chased down every ball like her life depended on it. Cara O'Loughlin and Lauren Foy dominated the middle third. Up front Annie Keon and Cádhla Dolan were an unstoppable scoring axis. The Division 3 winning team and scorers were Mollie Travers; Orlaith Toland, Fódhla Sheerin, Christina McCaffrey, Andrea Moore, Ciara Larkin, Dairín Sweeny; Cara O'Loughlin (0-3), Lauren Foy (0-1); Michaela McCaffrey (0-1), Annie Keon (0-3), Joe Meade (0-2, 1f); Niamh McGloin, Cádhla Dolan (5-5), Hannah McGuinness (0-2). Subs: Orlaith Gallagher, Kelly Irwin, Orlaith O'Neill, Shauna McGloin, Emer McDevitt, Cara Davitt. The Urris club special deserve praise for travelling the long distance to make this fixture happen and putting up a real battling performance to the end. The only disappointing aspects of the day were that the Division 3 trophy was unavailable for presentation, nor was there an official present from Donegal LGFA. The joint captains Fódhla Sheerin and Jodie Meade were presented with a trophy sourced locally and made fine speeches thanking everyone who had contributed to the success. Well done to all the players and management on finally taking home some silverware for the Ladies club.

Our under 12 girls have a challenge at home this Wednesday against Four Masters at 5.45pm. Training for the team continues on Saturday from 11am to 12pm.

Pitch Bookings

With light fading, games have to start earlier and it is becoming difficult to take two matches on the same evening. Timely booking is essential so clashes can be resolved quickly. The starting times for underage training in the evening times should be reviewed to ensure the main field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh is available to take games from 6.30pm over the coming weeks.

Sponsor A Sod. How do to do it and who to contact

To fund the development at Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh have launched one of their biggest fund-raising efforts in decades, asking the public to ‘Sponsor A Sod’ at €50 each to help meet the costs of this ambitious plan.

For further information on any aspect of the Sponsor A Sod please contact the Aodh Ruadh Park / Development Committee officers - Tom Daly (087-2390410), David McLoone (087-7760172), Philip McLoone (086-4053008), Conal Gallagher (086-2112812), Patsy Kilgannon (087-2372128), or Michael Daly (086-9171949).

Aodh Ruadh lotto

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €2,600. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 2, 6, 8, 13 and 18. In the lucky dip cash prizes of €25 went to Martin Travers and Shane Gallagher. Thanks to Sean Travers, Tom Travers and Hugh Mealiffe for performing the draw. The next draw is for a jackpot of €2,700 on Sunday at 9pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: JUVENILE HURLERS.

St. Eunan’s

Hard luck to the Senior C players who were beaten by Naomh Conaill on Sunday. They play Cloughaneely this Sunday at 12 in the next game of the Group 1C Championship. Best of luck.

The Senior Hurling team played Buncrana in the Senior Championship. Our hurlers were victorious with a score line of 3-18 to 3-12. They have now qualified for the semi finals where they will play Burt in October. Best of luck to everyone involved. The Junior hurlers lost by a point to Four Masters on Friday- score line of 2-9 to 0-16, they next play LK Gaels on Friday away at 7pm. Ádh mór.

Hard luck to U13 hurlers who sadly lost their Div 1 hurling league semi-final against Aodh Ruadh. It was a great performance against strong favourites.

There was a great display of skills on show from all the U7s boys last week. They had a great evening’s football against Sean Mc Cumhaills on the main field which was in perfect condition. Thank you, Vincent, for everything you do- a night they won’t forget.

Well done to our Minor Ladies last night on a great victory over Aodh Ruadh, this was a top of the table clash. Final score 3-06 to 6-09. Well done to all the ladies and management.

Our U10 girls from the Century Complex Sunday academy braved the wet conditions to play 3 matches against MacCumhaills in O'Donnell Park at the weekend. Despite the rain, the girls still managed to play ball and have a ball at the same time.

Why don’t you come and advertise with us? O’Donnell Park is not only used by our 30 plus teams, but also by the County, for other club games and for County Finals. For any businesses wishing to avail of our new advertising spaces please call Conal on 0863761045.

The Century Complex Sunday Morning Academy continues to take place each week for 4–10-year-olds at 11am. The hurling and camogie academy is on every Friday evening 6.30 to 7.30. New players always welcome from u5's to u13's. Helmets & Hurls provided. Camogie training will take place for U12/13 on Tuesday 6pm and Friday 6.30, U14 is on Monday at 7pm and U16/Minor/Senior takes place on Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm. All new players are welcome to join. Thanks to all the coaches and helpers each week, it is much appreciated.

St Eunan’s GAA Club would like to express our deep sadness on the news of the passing of Hugo Mc Nulty. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Craobh Idirmhéanach - Dé Domhnaigh 12ú Méan Fómhair sa bhaile. Cloich Cheann Fhaola in éadan Naomh Columba. Sinsear 2:30 r.n, Tacaíocht 4;00 r.n.

Ceannaigh Fód / Buy a Sod – Deadline extended: Tá muid fíorbhuíoch d'achan duine a cheannaigh fód go dtí seo. Má tá tú ag iarraidh tacaíocht a thabhairt dúinn leis an fhorbairt seo thig sin a dhéanamh ar líne ag www.buyasod.com, trí teagmháil a dhéanamh linn ar Facebook nó teagmháil a dhéanamh le Seosamh Mac Gairbheith, buail isteach ag Martin i dtigh Shane Mc Gee nó Ciaran sa Bhatch.

Club Lotto Results

Uimhreacha na seachtaine 8,13,14,15,16,18!

Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Bhí triúr ann le ceathrar uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Christopher Barett, a bhaineann €100! Tá €6,000 sa phota óir. Is féidir imirt ar líne chomh maith agus tacaíocht a thabhairt dó do chlub ag an nasc:

https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/ .

Would you like to learn Irish?

Would you like to learn Irish, brush up on the Irish you have or simply practice it in an informal way in a conversational group etc and do it all in your local GAA club. Contact 086 323 3813.

An Tearmainn

Lotto Results 03/09/21. No’s drawn 2, 15,22,28

Jackpot €4,100 No Winner

Match 3 - One Winner: Michael Gallagher, Thornberry, Letterkenny

Open Draw Winners €10 Each: Mary Wilkie, Milford, Bingo; Pauline Gallagher, Millbridge. Next week’s Jackpot €4,150

Thank you for supporting our weekly Lotto.

The September draw for the club 300, development draw will be held on Friday evening next just after the bingo, the draw will be on Facebook live. Good luck everyone with tickets in the drum.

The club’s weekly bingo continues every Friday evening both online and drive in at the Craobhin, Termon. Please see Termon bingo Facebook page for further details, and your chance to win a free book.

Congratulations to senior ladies player Emer Gallagher, who was part of the presenters panel on Sunday last on TG4 for the Ladies all Ireland final from Croke park.

Termon senior board in association with The Lagoon, Termon.

There was no senior or reserve action this weekend, but the junior men hosted Glenfin at the Burn road on Saturday evening. In what was a very entertaining and enjoyable game of point for point, in the Senior C championship, both teams could not be separated at the final whistle with the game ending in a draw.

Scorers for Termon on the day were: Declan sweeney 0:03 Paul Mallon 0:03 Adam Mc Elwaine 0:01 Brian McDaid (Philidelphia) Hugh Trearty, Kevin McGettigan, Adrian McGettigan , Brian McDaid and Eoin Boyle.

Termon ladies board in association with Lennon Logistics, Kilmacrennan

There was no senior or junior ladies action this weekend due to the Ladies all Ireland finals in Croke park. The senior ladies have a bye in the next round of the Kiernans group championship, on September 12th, while the junior ladies are down to play Buncrana at the Burn road at 11am on the same day, in the first game of the junior championship. Please see Facebook page for updates.

The minor girls continued their competition with an away game to Downings’s last Thursday evening. In a hard fought game the girls dug deep, but were unable to overcome the hosts.

This Thursday the girls are at home to St Nauls with a throw in time of 7pm.

The U10 and 12 girls continue training each week, and have games coming up, please see the Facebook pages for updates.

The U10 girls travelled into Letterkenny gaels for games on Friday evening last, with some great improvements and skills. Thanks to the Gaels for hosting.

Termon minor Board in association with Kellys centra, Mountain top Letterkenny.

The U17 boys are away this Friday evening to Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon with a throw in of 7pm.

The U13 boys played in the all county division 1 semi final in O Donnell park on Saturday evening last. The boys gave it everything they had and played right up to the final whistle with everything they had. Unfortunately Four masters were taking advantage of turnovers and taking every opportunity to outplay the Termon lads. Congratulations to four masters who proceed in the competition, and a huge well done to the Boys and management on getting this far in the competition. Well done and we look forward to seeing this team compete at this level again next season.

Training continues each Saturday for all the academy teams as usual, as always new members always welcome.

The u8 girls wrapped up their season on Saturday last, with a training session and a small presentation afterwards. Coaches Lynn Joe and Chloe assisted by Mary are very proud of this fantastic group if girls, and can’t wait to go again next season. Get well wishes to U8’s coach Joe O Donnell, who underwent surgery recently, speedy recovery.

St Naul's

Slotto: There was no winner of this weeks slotto prize money. The numbers drawn were 2 7 6 1 4 3 5. The Consolation prize of €80 goes to John Mc Gowan, Frosses. Remember to purchase your ticket in Londis Mountcharles or Cassidy’s Inver

Ladies: Under 12 had a comfortable win at home against Red Hughs on Wednesday. They now play Glenfinn at home this Saturday at 11am.

The minor Girls game last week was postponed they now travel to Termon this Thursday at 7pm.

Senior ladies back in championship action this Sunday at home to buncrana at 11am.

Underage - U9 are away to Naomh Brid this Saturday the 11th at 11am.

U15 had a great win on Wednesday when they played Naomh Columba on Glencolmcille.

They play Kilcar at home this Wednesday 8th September at 6.30pm.

U17s are away to Naomh Columba this Friday 10th at 6.30pm.

Seniors

Seniors commence Championship at home on Sunday September 19th playing Termon

Seniors at 2 pm and reserves at 3.30pm