New faces likely on Declan Bonner’s management team

Donegal manager Declan Bonner is in the final stage this week of finalising a new backroom team ahead of a meeting next week with the Donegal GAA County Executive.

It is believed there will be a number of changes to the management team with the appointment of a head coach believed to be the number one priority.

Former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has held the position for the last three seasons since his appointment to the role at the end of October 2018. He initially shared the job with Karl Lacey until the departure of the former footballer of the year at the beginning of this season.

It is believed that the players want Rochford to stay on and it is understood the Mayo man is interested in remaining in the role.

Bonner was reappointed for a new two year term at the end of last month having completed four years in the position.

The 1992 All-Ireland winner has been on annual leave for the last two weeks and is due to meet the County Executive next week.

This was confirmed by the county chairman, Mick McGrath, yesterday.

“We are due to meet with Declan next week, no date has been set as Declan is due back from annual leave at the weekend. And the county secretary is on holidays this week as are one or two others,” said the chairman.

“We will arrange the meeting early next week to basically discuss the season ahead and the make-up of the new management team.

“I know at this stage there will be at least three or four changes but after that all I know is that Declan is having discussions with a number of people this week and head coach is the number one priority.

“But after that I don’t wish to say any more on the matter until we meet with Declan.”

2020 CO FINAL APPEAL

Meanwhile, the appeal process regarding the Donegal 2020 Co final will not be dealt with until the county secretary returns from holidays.

The chairman confirmed the ruling of the Ulster Council on Saturday last instructing Donegal to hear Kilcar’s objection for a second time had been sent to the county secretary.

If a replay - as was proposed after the first hearing on the matter - is required then it will not be played until the end of November or beginning of December at the earliest.

With Ulster club football returning this season the 2021 final has to be played by the middle of November at the latest.

“This year’s championship gets underway this weekend and there is no way the 2020 final can be played until this year’s championship is completed,” the chairman said.

“Even if Naomh Conaill and Kilcar were knocked out it will not be played until after this year’s final which is pencilled in for early November.”