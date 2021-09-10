Aodh Ruadh topple Erne Gaels in titanic Táin Óg league clash

There have been many fine games of hurling in Pairc na hEirne, Belleek over the years-but last Tuesday’s derby clash in the Táin Óg league was simply the best.

Aodh Ruadh 2-17

Erne Gaels 4-9

And this writer has played in and watched some mighty matches in this field since 1974.

It is even more remarkable as the game was played on grass that was far too long-and made good hurling really difficult.

That both very well drilled teams rose above this unacceptable situation, is vastly to their credit.

The standard of striking, blocking and scoring was top class from both sides.

And Donegal dual star Aaron Cullen, was the main difference between the teams, weighing in with 2-11 on the field graced by his grandfather Gerry Cullen and his peerless second cousin Charlie Cullen

Cullen was back on his home sod within yards of the Cullen homestead in Corlea and he gave a great exhibition of all that is best in full-forward play.

And his marker Thomas Burns also had a fine game, but Cullen is a real shooting star.

But, hotly-fancied Aodh Ruadh were made to fight all the way by an Erne Gaels side who are only back hurling for a few years.

In fact, it was the home side that led by 3-3 to 2-5 at the break-helped two rather fortunate goals from Cahir McManus (free) and Dan McCann, after making a good comeback from a Cullen inspired Ballyshannon who led by 2-5 to 1-2 after just 17 minutes.

Fermanagh dual star McCann, who is a second cousin of ex Donegal GAA boss Rory Gallagher, was equally impressive for Erne Gaels and his and Cullen’s first touch and pace were a joy to watch.

The second half was a real ding- dong affair with McCann, Joe Ferguson and Matthew Britton prominent to Belleek who were a point up with five minutes to go-thanks to a goal from Cormac Daly.

But Kyle McNulty and Ryan Keenaghan took over in midfield and Cullen and Johnny Gallagher grabbed those vital scores to edge victory in a real thriller.

A fine win for Aodh Ruadh who had just 15 players and were missing four key players for various reasons.

But Donegal border side Erne Gaels certainly contributed to a fine exhibition on a night that will always be remembered for the sheer brilliance of Cullen on the home sod of his people.