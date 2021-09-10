Club by club guide to the Donegal Intermediate Football Championship

With the Donegal Intermediate Football Championship throwing in this evening, Peter Campbell, Tom Comack and Gerry McLaughlin run the rule over the 12 clubs in the running.

Naomh Brid

Manager: Michael Gallagher

Last year: Kept status by defeating N Ultan in relegation play-off

This year: Near bottom in Division 3 and were happy that league relegation was dropped

IFC opponents: Dungloe (a); N Ultan (h); Red Hughs (a); N Muire (h)

Prospects: It will be a difficult championship for the Trummon residents. They are competitive but found it hard to get a win this year in league. They always show up in championship but have a very tough opener away to Dungloe, who were in senior championship last year.

Star man: Darragh Brogan



Naomh Columba

Manager: Pauric O'Donnell

Last year: Lost to Aodh Ruadh in semi-final

This year: Finished mid-table in Division 2

IFC opponents: Cloughaneely (a); Buncrana (h); Fanad G (a); Convoy (h)

Prospects: Tough opening game but they met Cloughaneely last year also away and secured a draw. They have a couple of young county stars in squad in Eric Carr and Paul O'Hare but will be hoping Michael Maguire is back. Have good scoring power in Aaron Doherty and Ryan Gillespie. Will be hoping to make last four.

Star man: Aaron Doherty



Burt

Manager: Ciaran Dowds/Benny McDermott

Last Year: Beat Naomh Colmcille to keep Intermediate status.

This Year: Mixed League campaign.

IFC Opponents: Buncrana (a), Convoy (h); Cloughaneely (a); Fanad (h)

Prospects: Will have a tough test in getting out of a group that also contains Buncrana and Cloughaneely with away games to both of those. Will be targeting the home games with Convoy and Fanad.

Star Man: Stephen O’Donnell



Gaeil Fhánada

Manager: Aidan McAteer

Last year: Made last eight in championship

This year: Lost out in Division 3 promotion play-off

IFC opponents: St Mary's, Convoy (a); Cloughaneely (h); N Columba (h); Burt (a)

Prospects: Will find it difficult against some bigger teams but got a good first round draw. If they can evade the heavy hitters then they could again make the quarter-finals but anything after that will be a bonus for Aidan McAteer's boys who have Barry Meehan as coach.

Star man: Odhrán Shiels

Naomh Ultan

Manager: Patrick White Player/Manager

Last year: Beat Naomh Colmcille last week in a relegation play-off to retain Intermediate status

This year: Narrowly lost out on promotion from Divison Four to Muff.

IFC opponents: Malin (h); N Brid (a); N Muire (a); Dungloe (h)

Prospects: Could find it tough enough to advance in a very competitive group. Could have a good chance at home to Malin and Naomh Brid are also in their sights in the bid to qualify. The return to full action of Alan Lyons is a big boost.

Star man: Daniel Gallagher.



Red Hugh’s

Manager: Stephen Ferguson

Last Year: Lost out to Cloughaneely in quarter-final

This Year: Tough campaign in Division 3.

IFC Opponents: Naomh Muire (a); Dungloe (h); N Brid (h); Malin (a)

Prospects: Would like to get out of the group stages, but have some tricky assignments finishing up with away game against Malin. Making the last eight would be regarded as success for the Killygordon based side.

Star man: Calvin Bradley

Malin

Manager: Eamonn Ryan/Louis Walsh/Terence Colhoun/Sean McLaughlin

Last year: Lost to Naomh Columba in quarter-final in Glen

This year: In contention but lost out in Div 3 promotion

IFC opponents: Naomh Ultan (a); N Muire (h); Dungloe (a); Red Hugh's (h)

Prospects: It is a time of transition in Malin. The heady days of senior championship a few years ago are gone. They are fielding a relatively young side now with seven or eight U-21. a big turnaround. In a competitive championship they would be hoping to target a quarter-final or even a semi-final.

Star man: Christy McLaughlin

Buncrana

Manager: Gary Duffy

Last year: Beaten semi-finalists

This year: Won Division 3

IFC opponents: Burt (h), Naomh Columba (a), St Mary’s (Convoy) (a), Cloughaneely (h).

Prospects: Beaten semi-finalist last season after winning the Junior A championship the year before, Buncrana will have high hopes and are one of the championship favourites. They go into the championship on the back of a nine game unbeaten run albeit in Division Three.

Star man: Caolan McGonagle



St Mary’s (Convoy)

Manager: Laurence McMullan

Last year: Won Junior A championship

This year: Finished in ninth place in Division 2.

IFC opponents: Gaeil Fhanada (h), Burt (a), Buncrana (h), Naomh Columba (a).

Prospects: They are on the tougher side of the draw with a number of the championship heavyweights. The draw has not done them any favours either.A fourth place finish would be a good championship for Laurence McMullan and his charges.

Star man: Patrick Dolan



Dungloe

Manager: Dessie Gallagher

Last year: Relegated from the senior championship

This year: Finished fourth in Division 2

IFC opponents: Naomh Brid (h); Red Hugh’s (a); Malin (h); N Ultan (a)

Prospects: After a poor start to the league campaign Dungloe produced a number of good performances in the second half with a draw with Glenfin and good wins over Milford and Termon. Dungloe are a very young side and look a good bet for a quarter-final place.

Star man: Mark Curran



Cloughaneely

Manager: Michael Lynch

Last year: Beaten IFC finalists

This year: Finished in sixth place in Division 1

IFC opponents: Naomh Columba (h), Gaeil Fhanada (a), Burt (h), Buncrana (a)

Prospects: The only Division One team in the championship Cloughaneely are the championship favourites. They have three big games in the group stages Naomh Columba, Gaeil Fhanada and Buncrana but it will be a major surprise if they are not in the shakeup again this season.

Star man: Jason McGee



Naomh Muire (Lwr Rosses)

Manager: Gavin Ward

This year: Finished in fifth place in Division 4

Last year: Beaten at quarter-final stage by Aodh Ruadh

IFC opponents: Red Hughs (h), Malin (a), Naomh Ultan (h), Naomh Brid (a)

Prospects: A fifth place finish in Division Four will not go down well in the Lower Rosses. The Intermediate championship offers Gavin Ward and his men an opportunity at redemption. A lack of consistency cost them in the league but in knockout competition it is all about momentum

Star man: Eoghan Martin