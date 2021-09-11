Search

11/09/2021

Late Devlin goal snatches a dramatic win for Naomh Muire over Red Hugh’s

Late Devlin goal snatches a dramatic win for Naomh Muire over Red Hugh’s

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Daniel Devlin struck for a late goal as Naomh Muire pulled off a dramatic win against Red Hughs at the Bank on Friday night.

Naomh Muire 1-10
Red Hughs 0-10

The sides were locked on 0-10 each when Devlin struck for the decisive goal against 14 man Red Hughs. The men from the Crossroads played the entire second half without county man Stephen McMenamin, who picked up a straight red card in the first half.

This was a close contest throughout with little between two evenly matched teams though Red Hughs will be a little disappointed they didn’t get a draw at least.

Naomh Muire led by a single point 0-5 to 0-4 at half time and it was score for score in the second half before full forward Devlin struck for the clinching score with the time almost up.
Devlin

Naomh Muire: Declan Ward; Conor Cannon, Michael Greene, Brian Gillespie; Shane Boyle, Tomas O’Donnell, Cian Boyle; Daniel Ward, Tuathal Lunny; Jack O’Donnell (0-1), Joey Gillespie, Darren Sweeney; Fintan Doherty (0-1), Daniel Devlin (1-2), Eoin Martin (0-5). Sub: Ferdia Doherty for D Sweeney

Red Hugh’s: Luke Kelly; Aaron Mcglinchey, Thomas McMenamin, Jason Callaghan;Darragh McMenamin, Tiernan Kelly, Odhran Doherty; Stephen McMenamin, Peader McGlinchey; Pauric McMenamin, Jack Gillespie (5, 3f), Colm Melaugh (0-1); Shane Gallagher, Calvin Bradley (0-2), Tim Callaghan (0-2).

Referee: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media