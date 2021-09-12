Bonagee United and Derry City Reserves complete Ulster Senior League Cup semi-final line up

THE semi-final line-up is completed in the Ulster Senior League Cup after the latest series of group games.

In the semi-finals, holders Bonagee United will have home advantage against Derry City Reserves while Cockhill Celtic will be at home to USL new boys Monaghan United.

Bonagee United 2

Finn Harps U21s 1

FORMER Finn Harps ace Tony McNamee sank his former club’s under-21s with a double to take Bonagee United into the semi-finals of the USL League Cup on Wednesday night.

McNamee netted a goal in each half to move Jason Gibson’s team, the Cup holders, into the last four.

The Ramelton man, who had been a fans’ favourite at Finn Park, left Harps this summer and has linked up with Bonagee, who also added Gareth Harkin during the summer months.

Five minutes before half-time, McNamee bent a cracking free kick past Patrick McGarvey, off the inside of the post and in.

McNamee doubled the lead on 68 minutes after a good build-up from his side.

While substitute Luke Rudden pulled a goal back for Harps, the visitors couldn’t nail an equaliser.

Micheál Doherty forced a fine save from McGarvey with a 22nd minute free, the Harps stopper getting down well to thwart a stinging effort.

Oisin Cannon, the Bonagee goalkeeper, saved from Conor Black before McGarvey kept out a McNamee header after a teasing cross by former Harps star Michael Funston.

Gareth Harkin and Chris Dillon - the scorer in Bonagee’s opening 1-0 win at Monaghan United - had chances before McNamee broke the stalemate in superb fashion. It was fitting that a big crowd was in attendance for the strike.

Cannon denied Gareth Bradley with another top save early in the second half before McNamee doubled the advantage just after the hour.

Rudden teed up a grandstand finale when he pounced 11 minutes from the end.

Rudden is on the fringes of Ollie Horgan’s first team and he showed his worth here after his introduction, drawing an excellent save from Cannon as Stephen McNutt’s side sought a leveller.

Rudden fired over the top with a late free and Bonagee held on for a valuable win.

Bonagee United: Oisin Cannon, Jamie Lynagh, Micheál Doherty, Gareth Breslin, Mark Harkin, Dan O’Donnell, Michael Funston, Gareth Harkin, Tony McNamee, Deano Larkin, Chris Dillon. Subs: Jack Parke for Dillon, Jordan Armstrong for Funston, Aidy McLaughlin for Larkin.

Finn Harps U21s: Patrick McGarvey, Gareth Bradley, Damian Duffy, Michael Doran, Adam McCarron, Charlie White, Jack Mullan, Jamie McKinney, Jamie McDaid, Edin McLaughlin, Conor Black. Subs: Adam McCaffrey and Nathan Logue for Mullan and McDaid, Luke Rudden for McKinney, Fionnan Coyle for Bradley, Dylan Woods for McLaughlin.



Derry City Reserves 3

Letterkenny Rovers 2

DERRY City Reserves scored a controversial 74th minute winner to defeat Letterkenny Rovers 3-2 at a resplendent Diamond Park, Ballyare on Tuesday evening to advance to the semi finals of the Donegal News League Cup.

The winning goal saw a wave of protestations from the Rovers contingent after referee Barry Maxwell appeared to be ready to blow his whistle for a foul on Kevin McGrath.

While the Rovers players stopped, the burly McGeralo Woha ran on to beat Christopher O'Donnell to the ball. Even though his angle was narrow, Woha found the net to win it for Derry.

It was Woha - recently signed from Longford Town - who had put City ahead in the 2nd minute when he had a free header from a Mark McFadden corner and found the corner of the net.

City came close to doubling the advantage but Mattie Walker hit straight at O'Donnell when well placed.

Rovers though came right into the game and Gary Merritt shot just over while Shane McNamee screwed an effort just wide of the post while Ronan McAleer came close for the Candystripes when forcing a fine save from O'Donnell.

Rovers drew level on 44 minutes with a spectacular goal from Kevin McGrath who showed extreme skill to beat two men before firing low past Jack Lemoignan in the City goal.

It was Rovers who took the lead on 55 minutes again through McGrath as he finished a cross from Gareth Doherty.

The Derry men roared back and levelled through Adam Duffy who fired home after a neat flowing move having just come on minutes earlier as a second half sub.

Chances came and went for both sides until Woha showed composure in the mayhem to score that 74th minute goal.

While City almost extended their lead through McAleer, Rovers pushed hard for an equaliser, but the City rearguard held out resolutely for the win to advance into the last four.

FIXTURES

bmcsports.ie Ulster Senior League

Sunday, September 19, 2pm

Cockhill Celtic v Letterkenny Rovers