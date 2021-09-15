St Eunan's Minor Ladies are crowned Division One champions

The victorious St Eunan's Minor Ladies (PIC St Eunan's GAA)
St. Eunan's have clinched the Donegal LGFA Division One Minor title after they recorded an impressive victory over Carndonagh on Tuesday night.
The Letterkenny ladies knew that a win at O'Donnell Park would be good enough to seal the title, and they produced a quality display, winning comfortably in the end by 4-12 to 0-5.
It rounds off a brilliant season for manager, Dermot Higgins, and his team who came out on top from a number of strong sides in Division One.
The Minor League season in all four divisions is drawing to a conclusion.
There are two more games over the coming days in Division One with Killybegs playing St Nauls on Thursday at 6.15pm and Carndonagh hosting Killybegs on Sunday morning at 11am.
In Division 3 on Thursday, Gaeil Fhanada play Malin at 6.15pm and on Friday in Division Four, Letterkenny Gaels are at home to Burt.
