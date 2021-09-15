Search

15/09/2021

St Eunan's Minor Ladies are crowned Division One champions

Dermot Higgins' team round off excellent campaign

Eunans minor ladies

The victorious St Eunan's Minor Ladies (PIC St Eunan's GAA)

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

sport@iconicnews.ie

St. Eunan's have clinched the Donegal LGFA Division One Minor title after they recorded an impressive victory over Carndonagh on Tuesday night.

The Letterkenny ladies knew that a win at O'Donnell Park would be good enough to seal the title, and they produced a quality display, winning comfortably in the end by 4-12 to 0-5.

It rounds off a brilliant season for manager, Dermot Higgins, and his team who came out on top from a number of strong sides in Division One.

The Minor League season in all four divisions is drawing to a conclusion.

There are two more games over the coming days in Division One with Killybegs playing St Nauls on Thursday at 6.15pm and Carndonagh hosting Killybegs on Sunday morning at 11am.

In Division 3 on Thursday, Gaeil Fhanada play Malin at 6.15pm and on Friday in Division Four, Letterkenny Gaels are at home to Burt.

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media