18/09/2021

Here's how Twitter reacted to Finn Harps' drama-filled encounter with Dundalk

Sean Boyd Dundalk Finn Harps

Sean Boyd of Finn Harps celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the extra.ie FAI Cup Quarter-Final matchagainst Dundalk

Alan Foley

sport@donegallive.ie

Finn Harps produced the most unlikely of comebacks to seal a 3-3 draw against Dundalk in the FAI Cup quarter-final last night at a booming Finn Park.

Sean Boyd came off the bench to hit two late goals - the second of which came in the 95th minute - to earn his side a replay at Oriel Park on Tuesday night.

Here's how Twitter saw it:

