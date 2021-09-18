Here's how Twitter reacted to Finn Harps' drama-filled encounter with Dundalk

Sean Boyd of Finn Harps celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the extra.ie FAI Cup Quarter-Final matchagainst Dundalk
Finn Harps produced the most unlikely of comebacks to seal a 3-3 draw against Dundalk in the FAI Cup quarter-final last night at a booming Finn Park.
Sean Boyd came off the bench to hit two late goals - the second of which came in the 95th minute - to earn his side a replay at Oriel Park on Tuesday night.
Here's how Twitter saw it:
Great evening for it. @FinnHarpsFC v @DundalkFC. #uth pic.twitter.com/AHylFEfp9Y— Joe Doherty (@mrjoedoherty) September 17, 2021
Clearest yellow card challenge you'll ever see on Finn Harps striker Tunde Owolabi after two mins. Not given. Let's see if as usual he instead gets booked later himself for something innocuous...— Mark Rodden (@MRodden) September 17, 2021
A man in form! An unstoppable drive from Tunde Owolabi.@FinnHarpsFC punish the Lilywhites, catching them in possession, but @DundalkFC have just drawn level through Patrick Hoban. 1-1 at Finn Park.— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) September 17, 2021
Penalty Dundalk. Mustoe sent off. No idea what’s happened— Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) September 17, 2021
Hoban converts from the spot - 1-1!— James Rogers (@jamesrogersie) September 17, 2021
Notable on the Dundalk penalty that Murray, who hit the shot, isn't looking for a penalty after at all. It looks like it *might* be handball but not like Mustoe's hand was in unnatural position really. So penalty AND red really unlucky.— Mark Rodden (@MRodden) September 17, 2021
The Finn Harps bench have just watched video footage of the penalty. They are absolutely furious.— Chris McNulty (@ChrisMcNultyDgl) September 17, 2021
That's a very big penalty shout for Finn Harps as Boyle goes down when in behind. Why would he go down in that situation if not fouled would be my thinking?— Mark Rodden (@MRodden) September 17, 2021
2-1 Dundalk. Sean Murray rifles home.— Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) September 17, 2021
Ref had stopped play for a head injury while Harps were in possession and gave the ball to Dundalk.
Hoban peels away to meet Sean Murray's cross and he makes no mistake with the header!!!— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) September 17, 2021
3-1 Dundalk. 65 minutes played. https://t.co/8tQWkwxgFA
Shame we didn’t get that stonewall penalty at 1-1 tbh— Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) September 17, 2021
Foley and Boyd on the way for Harps... Ollie Horgan hasn't given this up just yet— James Rogers (@jamesrogersie) September 17, 2021
Sean Boyd heads home. Game on!— Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) September 17, 2021
Cometh the hour— Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) September 17, 2021
Cometh the Boyd pic.twitter.com/IeJgyneWRc
That's an incredible finish in Finn Park. Amazing moment for Sean Boyd to really announce his comeback but Dundalk's inability to manage a two goal lead against 10 men.....crikey— Daniel McDonnell (@McDonnellDan) September 17, 2021
Tom rises from the ashes in Finn Park tonight....#GreatestLeagueInTheWorld https://t.co/hszTWAZklt pic.twitter.com/cJhVAzFgO6— Trevor Gordon (@thisTrevg) September 17, 2021
Looking on the positive side for Bill, we did well not to lose against 10 man Finn Harps despite being 2 goals up.— Simon Blackmore (@SimonBlackmore) September 17, 2021
Can always count on Finn harps to cause chaos— Megan Mc Cann (@MeganMc134) September 17, 2021
I've watched alot of Finn Harps games but that was pretty amazing.— Press Record Videos (@PressRecordVid) September 17, 2021
Maybe it’s me but some of the Dundalk players at times looked totally disinterested after half time even when they were 3-1 up.A Finn Harps come back always looked on the cards .Harps wanted it .Dundalk did not seem to. The soccer Empire has collapsed— Gerry Malone (@LiveatOriel) September 18, 2021
I got LOI TV to watch Rovers but Finn Harps have been so good this season. Fair play to Ollie and the lads and could not be happier for Sean Boyd.— Colin⭐⭐ (@IrishSounder) September 17, 2021
Gary Rogers hits the send button 30 seconds too early!!! #GreatestLeagueInTheWorld pic.twitter.com/LhyY7HYinY— Colin Mullen (@ColMullen) September 17, 2021
