Here's how Twitter reacted to Finn Harps' drama-filled encounter with Dundalk

Finn Harps produced the most unlikely of comebacks to seal a 3-3 draw against Dundalk in the FAI Cup quarter-final last night at a booming Finn Park.

Sean Boyd came off the bench to hit two late goals - the second of which came in the 95th minute - to earn his side a replay at Oriel Park on Tuesday night.

Here's how Twitter saw it:

Clearest yellow card challenge you'll ever see on Finn Harps striker Tunde Owolabi after two mins. Not given. Let's see if as usual he instead gets booked later himself for something innocuous... — Mark Rodden (@MRodden) September 17, 2021

Penalty Dundalk. Mustoe sent off. No idea what’s happened — Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) September 17, 2021

Hoban converts from the spot - 1-1! — James Rogers (@jamesrogersie) September 17, 2021

Notable on the Dundalk penalty that Murray, who hit the shot, isn't looking for a penalty after at all. It looks like it *might* be handball but not like Mustoe's hand was in unnatural position really. So penalty AND red really unlucky. — Mark Rodden (@MRodden) September 17, 2021

The Finn Harps bench have just watched video footage of the penalty. They are absolutely furious. — Chris McNulty (@ChrisMcNultyDgl) September 17, 2021

That's a very big penalty shout for Finn Harps as Boyle goes down when in behind. Why would he go down in that situation if not fouled would be my thinking? September 17, 2021

2-1 Dundalk. Sean Murray rifles home.



Ref had stopped play for a head injury while Harps were in possession and gave the ball to Dundalk. — Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) September 17, 2021

Hoban peels away to meet Sean Murray's cross and he makes no mistake with the header!!!



3-1 Dundalk. 65 minutes played. https://t.co/8tQWkwxgFA — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) September 17, 2021

Shame we didn’t get that stonewall penalty at 1-1 tbh — Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) September 17, 2021

Foley and Boyd on the way for Harps... Ollie Horgan hasn't given this up just yet — James Rogers (@jamesrogersie) September 17, 2021

Sean Boyd heads home. Game on! — Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) September 17, 2021

Cometh the hour



Cometh the Boyd pic.twitter.com/IeJgyneWRc — Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) September 17, 2021

That's an incredible finish in Finn Park. Amazing moment for Sean Boyd to really announce his comeback but Dundalk's inability to manage a two goal lead against 10 men.....crikey — Daniel McDonnell (@McDonnellDan) September 17, 2021

Looking on the positive side for Bill, we did well not to lose against 10 man Finn Harps despite being 2 goals up. — Simon Blackmore (@SimonBlackmore) September 17, 2021

Can always count on Finn harps to cause chaos — Megan Mc Cann (@MeganMc134) September 17, 2021

I've watched alot of Finn Harps games but that was pretty amazing. — Press Record Videos (@PressRecordVid) September 17, 2021

Maybe it’s me but some of the Dundalk players at times looked totally disinterested after half time even when they were 3-1 up.A Finn Harps come back always looked on the cards .Harps wanted it .Dundalk did not seem to. The soccer Empire has collapsed — Gerry Malone (@LiveatOriel) September 18, 2021

I got LOI TV to watch Rovers but Finn Harps have been so good this season. Fair play to Ollie and the lads and could not be happier for Sean Boyd. — Colin⭐⭐ (@IrishSounder) September 17, 2021