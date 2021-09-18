Emma Doherty and Erin McLaughlin feature as Ireland Women's Under-19s beat Portugal

Emma Doherty started and Erin Fildara McLaughlin came on as a sweet strike from Teegan Lynch helped the Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19s claim a 1-0 victory over Portugal in an International Friendly in Lisbon.

Donegal Women's League Doherty is from Buncrana while Sion Swifts duo Kerry Brown and McLaughlin are natives of Greencastle and Culdaff respectively. All three played in the 2-1 loss to Norway on Wednesday, and Brown sat out today's match.

With the sun beating down at the Portuguese FA headquarters, it was the team wearing green who looked more comfortable by making smart decisions in possession and covering space off the ball. Head Coach Dave Connell freshened his team up by making 11 changes from the side that started the narrow 2-1 loss to Norway last Thursday in the first of three games in a mini tournament.

The goal came shortly after that with Lynch dispossessing Portugal defender Ana Cruz just outside the box, controlling the ball and managing to hold off Cruz and Joana Prazeres before finishing with her right foot into the bottom corner of the net.

Next up is a game against Denmark on Monday.

Republic of Ireland: Duffy; O'Kane, Slattery (D Doherty 77), Tuthill (Devaney 77), O'Sullivan; Lynch (Brennan 77), Reynolds (Mangan 90), Slevin (Kinnevey 77), McNamara, Corbet (Watkins 67); E Doherty (McLaughlin 67).

Portugal: Esgueriao; Prazeres, Rodrigues, J Silva, Cruz; Oliveira, Dantas, Caiado, Jaleco; M Silva, Malta.

Referee: Teresa Oliveria (Portugal).