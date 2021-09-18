Search

18/09/2021

Clubs learn of Donegal SFC regulations on fixtures

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Regulations for the Donegal SFC were reaffirmed with clubs at a recent County Committee meeting.

The Donegal CCC are determined to see championship competitions completed on time and there are strict regulations in place where Covid-19 is involved. A club may request a postponement from the CCC and up to round three of the competition, that request may be granted to play the game by the following Wednesday.

However, after round three, teams who encounter Covid cases can be 'retired'.
The regulation for clubs is as follows: 5.6 The impact of postponement of games on championship are as follows:

A. Where a club is unable to field in rounds 1-3 of the Championship the following Wednesday at time decided by the CCC shall be the default date and time for a re-fixture (exception: both clubs may re organise a date before the following round Monday to Thursday, the CCC shall then consider the request).

B. Where a Club is unable to fulfil a Championship fixture due to issues related to Covid, the game will be awarded to the opposing team, but without any further penalty

C. Should a club after round 3 and there on after advise the CCC of a suspected Covid case within the team, The CCC may retire the team and award the game without further penalty.

D. Should a team be retired who have already qualified for the Quarter final stage, they shall be replaced by the next team in accordance with Rial 6.21 T.O. 2020.

