Search

19/09/2021

Late penalty helps secure narrow win for Burt over Letterkenny Gaels

Entertaining Junior B clash at Hibernian Park

Late penalty helps secure narrow win for Burt over Letterkenny Gaels

Burt, pictured before Sunday's Junior B Championship win over Letterkenny Gaels

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

sport@iconicnews.ie

Burt survived a brave second half fight-back from Letterkenny Gaels to hold on for victory in Sunday morning’s Junior B championship meeting at Hibernian Park. 

Burt . . . 5-13

Letterkenny Gaels . . . .4-12

On a beautiful morning and on a top quality pitch, these sides served up a very entertaining championship match.  

Despite a good start by the visitors during which Anna Gallagher struck for the game’s opening goal, Burt carried the greater threat in the first half. They were well served by Niamh Wallace who kicked a string of top quality points, both from frees and play. 

Burt led by 9 points at half-time with the hard-working Clodagh O’Connor scoring an important goal for Letterkenny Gaels just before the break to leave it 3-8 to 2-2 at the interval. 

Letterkenny Gaels who played Burt in the Junior B Championship on Sunday morning

Gaels kicked on at the start of the second half and when Suzanne Gordon pounced for their third goal, they were right back in it. Points followed from Andrea Cutliffe, Caoimhe Doherty, Aimee Hegarty and Sorcha Friel and when Cutliffe got her team’s fourth goal, suddenly the sides were level at 4-12 to 4-12.

But credit to Burt, they dug deep when it mattered and they were awarded a penalty in the final minute when captain Leanne Kelly was fouled in front of goal. 

Niamh Wallace fired home the penalty to nose Burt in front again. Player of the match Rhianne McDermott, who was superb in midfield for the hosts, sent over a fine point in the dying seconds to make sure of victory.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media