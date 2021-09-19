Aodh Ruadh begin life in senior championship with comprehensive win in Donegal Town

Aodh Ruadh were much too strong for Four Masters in Tirconaill Park in their first match back in the senior championship.

Four Masters 0-10

Aodh Ruadh 1-21

Nathan Boyle gave a masterclass with 1-6 as the winners had eight different scorers in a one-sided game.

Four Masters were not able to contend with Aodh Ruadh's running game and apart from Richard O'Rourke and the ageless Barry Dunnion, they were unable to cope.

There was a good opening quarter for Aodh Ruadh as they tacked on seven points to lead by five at the first half water break.

Nathan Boyle hit two mighty dead balls, a '45' and a 55m free while regular scorer Philip Patton also hit two.

Shane McGrath, Mark McGlynn and Conor Patton got the other Aodh Ruadh scores, while Richard O'Rourke accounted for both Four Masters points, both from frees.

It was much the same story in the second quarter as Aodh Ruadh continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Darren Drummond, Oisin Rooney, Philip Patton (free), Mark McGlynn and a magnificent point from Nathan Boyle had them 0-12 to 0-4 ahead at the break. Four Masters points came from frees from Cian Hegarty and Richard O'Rourke.

Nathan Boyle had a point inside 23 seconds of the restart. Richard O'Rourke and Philip Patton traded frees.

But the game was dead and buried when Eamon McGrath found Nathan Boyle with a great ball and Boyle fired to the net and a 1-15 to 0-5 lead.

From there to the end it was not a contest although Four Masters did manage to score from play through Richard O'Rourke (2) and Shea Travers.

Four Masters 'keeper Martin Cassidy saved a second goal near the end, denying Shane McGrath.

Scores - Aodh Ruadh: Nathan Boyle 1-6, two 45s, 1f; Philip Patton 0-6,4f; Mark McGlynn 0-2; Oisin Rooney, 1m; Conor Patton, Darren Drummond, Oisin Rooney, David Dolan, Shane McGrath, Ryan Granaghan 0-1 each

Four Masters: Richard O'Rourke 0-6,4f; Cian Hegarty 0-3,3f; Shea Travers 0-1

FOUR MASTERS: Martin Cassidy; Cathal Canavan, Dylan Kennedy, Brian Fegan; Aidan McHugh, Barry Dunnion, Daragh Geary; Leo McHugh, Patrick Reid; Richard O'Rourke, Jason Duignan, Sean O'Kennedy; Jamie Crawford, Cian Hegarty, Killian Faukner.

Subs: Darren Doherty for A McHugh 38; Shaun Meehan for O'Kennedy 47; Shea Travers for Crawford 54

AODH RUADH: Karl O'Brien; Jason Granaghan, Colm Kelly, Conor Patton; Johnny Gethins, Eddie Lynch, Kyle Murray; Eamon McGrath, Nathan Boyle; Philip Patton, Darren Drummond, Mark McGlynn; Oisin Rooney, David Dolan, Shane McGrath.

Subs: Michael McKenna for Drummond 41; Ryan Granaghan for Rooney 46; Johnny Gallagher for J Gethins 47; Niall Murray for K Murray 55; Senan Rooney for McGlynn 58

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)