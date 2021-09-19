Naomh Brid recover from heavy Dungloe defeat to overcome Naomh Ultan

Naomh Brid got their Intermediate championship back on track with a win over local rivals Naomh Ultan in Trummon.

Naomh Brid 1-16

Naomh Ultan 2-9

After a heavy defeat last week in Dungloe, the home side did the spadework for this victory before and after half-time. Naomh Ultan were quick out of the blocks with the opening two points, but they found the going tough until the final quarter when they put on a late spurt, with two goals, but it was not enough.

Naomh Brid led by 0-4 to 0-3 at the first half water break and then pushed on the lead by 0-9 to 0-4 at half-time.

Not for the first time Darragh Brogan was to the fore while veteran Declan McCafferty chipped in with four points from play.

A goal from Eoin Rush in the third quarter saw the home side extend their lead to 1-12 to 0-7 and Naomh Ultan's hopes of getting back in the contest were not helped when Aaron Kyles was red carded.

The Dunkineely men, however, did finish strongly in the final quarter, outscoring Naomh Brid by 2-2 to 0-4, with the goals coming from Patrick White and Peter Alvey, but with big full-forward Alan Lyons held scoreless, the home side held on for victory.

NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Liam Duffy, Sean Gormley, Richard Walsh; John Paul Langan, Ross Gallagher (0-1), Eoin McGarrigle; Tommy Gallagher, Callum Gallagher (0-3,2f); Eoin Quinn, Darragh Brogan (0-4), John McNulty (0-1); Declan McCafferty (0-4), Gearoid Gallagher (0-1), Eoin Rush (1-2,1f).

Subs: Ryan Brogan for Langan; Gary McCafferty for G Gallagher inj; John Paul Langan for E Quinn inj.

NAOMH ULTAN: Daniel McGlynn; Jack Boyle, Christopher Boyle, Aaron Kyles; Joe Alvey, Daniel Gallagher, Mark Hutchinson; Dermot Gallier 0-4,2f; Sean White; Patrick White 1-0; Cian Kennedy 0-3,1f, James Byrne 0-1; Peter Alvey 1-0; Alan Lyons, Dara Murrin 0-1.

Subs: Aidan Duddy for J Byrne

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)