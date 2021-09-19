Search

19/09/2021

Naomh Brid recover from heavy Dungloe defeat to overcome Naomh Ultan

Naomh Brid recover from heavy Dungloe defeat to overcome Naomh Ultan

Alan Lyons of Naomh Ultan surrounded by Naomh Brid players Picture: Siobhan McGowan

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Naomh Brid got their Intermediate championship back on track with a win over local rivals Naomh Ultan in Trummon.

Naomh Brid 1-16
Naomh Ultan 2-9

After a heavy defeat last week in Dungloe, the home side did the spadework for this victory before and after half-time. Naomh Ultan were quick out of the blocks with the opening two points, but they found the going tough until the final quarter when they put on a late spurt, with two goals, but it was not enough.
Naomh Brid led by 0-4 to 0-3 at the first half water break and then pushed on the lead by 0-9 to 0-4 at half-time.
Not for the first time Darragh Brogan was to the fore while veteran Declan McCafferty chipped in with four points from play.
A goal from Eoin Rush in the third quarter saw the home side extend their lead to 1-12 to 0-7 and Naomh Ultan's hopes of getting back in the contest were not helped when Aaron Kyles was red carded.
The Dunkineely men, however, did finish strongly in the final quarter, outscoring Naomh Brid by 2-2 to 0-4, with the goals coming from Patrick White and Peter Alvey, but with big full-forward Alan Lyons held scoreless, the home side held on for victory.

NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Liam Duffy, Sean Gormley, Richard Walsh; John Paul Langan, Ross Gallagher (0-1), Eoin McGarrigle; Tommy Gallagher, Callum Gallagher (0-3,2f); Eoin Quinn, Darragh Brogan (0-4), John McNulty (0-1); Declan McCafferty (0-4), Gearoid Gallagher (0-1), Eoin Rush (1-2,1f).
Subs: Ryan Brogan for Langan; Gary McCafferty for G Gallagher inj; John Paul Langan for E Quinn inj.

NAOMH ULTAN: Daniel McGlynn; Jack Boyle, Christopher Boyle, Aaron Kyles; Joe Alvey, Daniel Gallagher, Mark Hutchinson; Dermot Gallier 0-4,2f; Sean White; Patrick White 1-0; Cian Kennedy 0-3,1f, James Byrne 0-1; Peter Alvey 1-0; Alan Lyons, Dara Murrin 0-1.
Subs: Aidan Duddy for J Byrne

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media