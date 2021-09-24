Dungloe make it two from two in Donegal IFC with win over Red Hugh's 

Dungloe made two wins from two outings with a hard fought victory over Red Hugh’s at the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy.

Dungloe 1-12

Red Hughs 1-7

Dylan Sweeney scored the goal and Barry Curran hit five points for the winners on a night the men from the Rosses had six different scorers.

After their runaway win in the first round against Naomh Brid, this was a much more hard fought encounter. And it took a super individual Dylan Sweeney goal 14 minutes into the second period to finally put daylight between the sides.

For the goal right half forward Sweeney raced through the heart of the Red Hugh’s defence to plant the ball past Gary Kelly. The goal came seconds after man of the match Barry Curran had extended the Dungloe half-time lead.

Red Hugh’s had also been reduced to 14 seconds before too after Odhran Doherty picked up a black card followed by a red for a late lunge at Dungloe centre forward Daire Gallagher.

Dungloe led by three points at the end of a lively first half. Daniel Ward, Matthew Ward, Barry Curran, Dylan Sweeney, Oisin Bonner and Ryan Connors all scored for the Rosses side in the 0-8 to 0-5 lead.

Caolan Bradley posted 0-4 of the Red Hughs total with Tieran Kelly scoring the other.



All but one of the Red Hugh’s scores were from frees with a number of them of the softish variety. All of Dungloe scores were from play with Ryan Connors’ strike way out on the left hand side off his left boot the pick of the Dungloe scores.

Leading 1-9 to 0-5 at the second water break Dungloe had extended their lead out to 1-12 to 0-7 before Tim Callaghan struck for a consolation goal for Red Hugh’s deep into injury time.

Red Hugh’s were forced to line out without their county ace Stephen McMenamin, who successfully appealed against the straight red card he picked up in the first round against Naomh Muire but was forced out of the game with a groin injury.

Dungloe: Danny Rodgers; Jason McBride, Mark Curran, Jack Scally; Barry Curran (0-5), Conor O’Donnell, Darren Curran; Ryan Connors (0-1), Luke Neilly; Dylan Sweeney (1-1), Daire Gallagher, Matthew Ward (0-1); Oisin Bonner(0-2), Daniel Ward (0-1), Gerard Walsh. Subs: Noel McBride for L Neilly (h/t); Christy Greene for J Scally (43)

Red Hugh's: Luke Kelly; Aaron McGlinchey, Tiernan Kelly, Jason Callaghan; Darragh McMenamin, Tiernan Kelly (0-1), Odhran Doherty; Stephen McMenamin, Peader McGlinchey; Pauric McMenamin, Jack Gillespie, Colm Melaugh; Shane Gallagher, Calvin Bradley (0-6.6f), Tim Callaghan (1-0). Subs: James Gallagher for T Kelly(51); Shane Gallagher for D McMenamin (53); Tiarnan Woods for P McGlinchey (64).

Referee: Enda McFeely (St Mary’s, Convoy)