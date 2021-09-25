Family affair for Dungloe's Wehrley in victory over Red Hugh's

Robert, Vincent and Nicholas Wehrley
Three generations of the Wehrley family enjoyed their evening as Dungloe got the better of Red Hugh’s in the Intermediate B Championship in Convoy.
Former manager Robert, who is a member of the Donegal Masters panel, and his son Nicholas, who also hurls with the club, lined out for the Rosses Park side’s reserves in their 1-9 to 0-7 win last night.
Watching on was Robert’s father and Nicholas’s grandfather Vincent, who kept goal for Ballina Stephenites in Mayo when he played.
More News
The man left Letterkenny University Hospital after being encouraged to do so by anti-vaccination campaigners
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.