Video: Glenswilly's Caoimhinn Marley says it was ' just class’ to beat MacCumhaill's

All hands to the pump in the meeting of Glenswilly and MacCumhaill's. Photo Brian McDaid
Caoimhinn Marley was delighted to see his Glenswilly side add to their opening round win over Killybegs with a second against MacCumhaill’s in the Donegal SFC.
It was a close-run thing, with the team from the Twin Towns making a real fist of it in the second half before eventually being edged out 1-10 to 0-11 with Marley kicking the insurance point.
“It’s brilliant,” he said afterwards. “We’ve a young teand and I know being young doesn’t really cut it as an excuse in the senior championship. We knew these two games were 50-50 games and we had a good chance.
“In fairness to the lads they stood up to it. We knew there was going to be a kick in MacCumhaill’s and there was. Naturally we were worried when they got back to level. We knew that even if we could get a point it would give us a huge lift. And that’s what happened.
“Tight games like that are good for young fellas and to get a win like that is just class. There was some buzz coming off.”
Watch the full interview here:
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.