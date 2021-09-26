Video: Glenswilly's Caoimhinn Marley says it was ' just class’ to beat MacCumhaill's

Caoimhinn Marley was delighted to see his Glenswilly side add to their opening round win over Killybegs with a second against MacCumhaill’s in the Donegal SFC.



It was a close-run thing, with the team from the Twin Towns making a real fist of it in the second half before eventually being edged out 1-10 to 0-11 with Marley kicking the insurance point.



“It’s brilliant,” he said afterwards. “We’ve a young teand and I know being young doesn’t really cut it as an excuse in the senior championship. We knew these two games were 50-50 games and we had a good chance.



“In fairness to the lads they stood up to it. We knew there was going to be a kick in MacCumhaill’s and there was. Naturally we were worried when they got back to level. We knew that even if we could get a point it would give us a huge lift. And that’s what happened.



“Tight games like that are good for young fellas and to get a win like that is just class. There was some buzz coming off.”

Watch the full interview here: