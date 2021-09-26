Search

26/09/2021

Video: Glenswilly's Caoimhinn Marley says it was ' just class’ to beat MacCumhaill's

Video: Glenswilly's Caoimhinn Marley says it was ' just class’ to beat MacCumhaill's

All hands to the pump in the meeting of Glenswilly and MacCumhaill's. Photo Brian McDaid

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Caoimhinn Marley was delighted to see his Glenswilly side add to their opening round win over Killybegs with a second against MacCumhaill’s in the Donegal SFC.


It was a close-run thing, with the team from the Twin Towns making a real fist of it in the second half before eventually being edged out 1-10 to 0-11 with Marley kicking the insurance point.


“It’s brilliant,” he said afterwards. “We’ve a young teand and I know being young doesn’t really cut it as an excuse in the senior championship. We knew these two games were 50-50 games and we had a good chance.


“In fairness to the lads they stood up to it. We knew there was going to be a kick in MacCumhaill’s and there was. Naturally we were worried when they got back to level. We knew that even if we could get a point it would give us a huge lift. And that’s what happened.


“Tight games like that are good for young fellas and to get a win like that is just class. There was some buzz coming off.”

Watch the full interview here:

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media