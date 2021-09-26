Naomh Columba make it three from three against Gaeil Fhánada in Portsalon

Naomh Columba continued their rich vein of form in Portsalon but not without a hell of a scare from the home side, who will rue a litany of opportunities in the final quarter.

Naomh Columba 0-10

Gaeil Fhánada 1-5

The game, played in dismal conditions in Portsalon was a cagey affair throughout. The visiting side opened the scoring from a Ryan Gillespie free, which was cancelled out by Eoghan Carr five minutes in.

The visiting side dominated the early possession stakes with Paul O’ Hare from play and an Aaron Doherty free edging them two ahead by the water break. Brandon Mc Clafferty’s goal for the hosts was the big score of the opening period, coming just before the halftime whistle. Bernard Mc Gettigan was found by a quick Mark Mc Ateer free. Mc Gettigan forced the ball across the square for Mc Clafferty to tap home. Gillespie from play for Naomh Columba and a Mc Ateer free for Gaeil Fhánada were the other scores in the interim period.

Naomh Columba responded after the break as one might expect, driven on by Michael Maguire in particular in the opening exchanges. Maguire from play and two Doherty frees edged the visitors two up, with the tussle between Doherty and the impressive Darren Mc Elwaine worth the admission fee alone.

Carr and Gillespie traded points, with Glen goalkeeper Gerard Mc Gill pulling off a vital save from Bernard Mc Gettigan to keep their lead intact. Carr and Mc Ateer struck further points for the home side while Gillespie and substitute Pauric Cunningham hit the final two Naomh Columba scores. Gaeil Fhánada enjoyed a huge amount of possession in the closing stages but the Glen men were resolute in defence as they made it three from three in the group.

Ryan Gillespie and Michael Maguire were the key operators for Naomh Columba, while Darren Mc Elwaine and Eoghan Carr were among Fanad’s best performers.

GAEIL FHÁNADA: Shaun Friel, Shaun Kerr, Odhrán Shiels, Matthew Gallagher, Ryan Mc Gonigle, Darren Mc Elwaine, Liam Mc Grenaghan, Paddy Carr, Bernard Mc Gettigan (0-1,f), Brandon Mc Clafferty (1-0), Paddy Heraghty, Eoghan Carr (0-3), Mark Mc Ateer (0-1,f), James Kerr, Alan Mc Ateer.

Subs: Michael Sweeney for Matthew Gallagher, Oisín Mc Fadden for Liam Mc Grenaghan, Mark Friel for Paddy Heraghty, Joe Blaney for Eoghan Carr.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Gerard Mc Gill, Philip Doherty, Barry Carr, Philip Mc Nern, Pauric Ward, Michael Maguire (0-1), Pauric Hegarty, Fionn Gallagher, Ryan Gillespie (0-4, 2f), Ronan Gillespie, Aaron Doherty (0-3, 3f), Ryan Mc Nern, Paul O’ Hare (0-1), Christoper Byrne, Lanty Molloy.

Subs, Pauric Cunningham (0-1) for Philip Mc Nern.