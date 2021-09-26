Big wins for Termon and Glenfin in Kernan Group Ladies Championship

The Termon team who defeated Buncrana today. Photo Termon GAA
The Kernan Group Ladies Championship saw a big win for Termon this afternoon, whilst Glenfin were also impressive victors over Moville.
Sunday 26th September
Results
Senior Championship
Termon 8.12 v Buncrana 2.06
Glenfin 6.17 v Moville 1.12
Intermediate Championship
Group 1
St Marys Convoy 3.11 v Fanad Gaels 3.09
Ardara 6.09 v Naomh Muire 7.05
Milford - Bye
Group 2
Aodh Ruadh 2.07 v St Eunans 1.07
Carndonagh 7.10 v Killybegs 0.07
Junior A Championship
Group 1
Dungloe 2.08 v Na Dúnaibh 1.07
Naomh Columba 0.12 v Robert Emmets 4.11
Group 2
Glenswilly 2.05 v Urris 2.03
Four Masters 2.03 v Gaoth Dobhair 0.18
Junior B Championship
Group 1
Mac Cumhaills beat Naomh Colmcille
Buncrana (2) 3.06 v Kilcar 2.06
Red Hughs 2.13 Termon (2) 0.07
Group 2
Letterkenny Gaels 4.11 v Naomh Padraig Muff 2.15
Burt 7.06 Aodh Ruadh (2) 4.13
Malin - Bye
