National championship success for Glenswilly's Mary Devine

Mary Devine
Mary Devine from Glenswilly and her horse Kingsman won the dressage Ireland National medium freestyle championship at the recent national Championships in Barnadown, Gorey, Co. Wexford.
Mary also finished fourth overall in the Medium Category 2 class after having won her class on the final day against a field of 13 competitors. Mary won the national championship in this class in both 2018 and 2019.
