Ardara successful in Ulster appeal

Niall Carr of Bundoran and Ardara's Lorcan O'Donnell
The Ulster Hearings Committee have ruled in favour of an Ardara appeal in relation to their recent Donegal SFC meeting with Bundoran.
In the wake of Ardara’s 1-10 to 2-6 win at Pearse Park, Bundoran lodged an objection into the numbers of substitutes ruled and the Donegal Competitions Controls Committee’s (CCC) granted a replay.
The replay was initially scheduled for last Wednesday night only to be rescheduled to this Wednesday, October 6, as the provincial body considered the appeal.
The Ulster Hearings Committee went in favour of Ardara after they highlighted a misapplication of the rules by the Donegal Competitions Control Committee. Therefore, Ardara have been awarded the two points and Bundoran can take the matter to the Disputes’ Resolution Authority (DRA).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.