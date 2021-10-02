Search

02/10/2021

Ardara successful in Ulster appeal

Ardara successful in Ulster appeal

Niall Carr of Bundoran and Ardara's Lorcan O'Donnell

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The Ulster Hearings Committee have ruled in favour of an Ardara appeal in relation to their recent Donegal SFC meeting with  Bundoran.

In the wake of Ardara’s 1-10 to 2-6 win at Pearse Park, Bundoran lodged an objection into the numbers of substitutes ruled and the Donegal Competitions Controls Committee’s (CCC) granted a replay.

The replay was initially scheduled for last Wednesday night only to be rescheduled to this Wednesday, October 6, as the provincial body considered the appeal.

The Ulster Hearings Committee went in favour of  Ardara after they highlighted a misapplication of the rules by the Donegal Competitions Control Committee. Therefore, Ardara have been awarded the two points and Bundoran can take the matter to the Disputes’ Resolution Authority (DRA). 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media