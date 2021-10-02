Controversy in Mountcharles as late goal gives victory to St Naul's



Glenswilly left Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park, Mountcharles very unhappy as a late, late goal snatched the game for St Naul's.

St Naul's 1-10

Glenswilly 0-12

Glenswilly led for the entire match until the goal and they were full value for the lead. They could have been further ahead but for Gavin Mulreaney in the St Naul's goal, but their main ire was with the refereeing of Greg McGroary.

St Naul's entire first half total of 0-7 came from placed balls, which were expertly pointed from all different angles, four from Peadar Mogan and three from Stephen Griffin.

Glenswilly were unhappy with the awarding of some of these frees and from a neutral point of view, some looked soft.

Michael Murphy was booked in the second half for verbals after Glenswilly were not given an advantage that had them bearing down on goals. It all built up in the visitors' sideline and after the game a number of their mentors made their feelings known to the man in the middle.

Glenswilly had the wind in their backs in the opening half and were 0-3 to 0-1 ahead on 10 minutes through Kealan Dunleavy, Gary McFadden and Shaun Wogan, but Mogan (2) and Griffin kept the home side in touch from frees.

Caolan Kelly left a point in it at the water break and Michael Murphy added to the lead, but again Mogan pointed after a rather harsh looking call, and Stephen Griffin hit a magnificent effort from near the sideline after Michael Murphy and Brendan McCole clashed.

Murphy, Dunleavy and Gary McFadden had further points but Mogan and Griffin left just a point in it at the break, 0-8 to 0-7.

Michael Murphy doubled the lead from a free two minutes into the second half and the visitors created a great goal chance a minute later with Caoimhin Marley through, but Gavin Mulreaney made a great stop.

Peadar Mogan (free) and Stephen Griffin (first point from play for home side) levelled matters before Murphy won and pointed a free to leave the Glen men a point to the good at the second half water break. Mulreaney had again denied Sean Wogan just before the break as the ball almost found the top corner.

Oisin Crawford, just on the field, had a great chance to get a second goal but blazed wide from very close range before Daniel Meehan had St Naul's level at 0-10 each with seven minutes of normal time left.

Then Keelan Dunleavy and Murphy pushed Glenswilly two clear and it looked as if they were on their way. Shane McDevitt picked up a second yellow for a high challenge on Shane Conneely, but in another twist, Gary McFadden was turned over inside the St Naul's half and the home side broke for Stephen McGriffin to fire for goal. Philip O'Donnell made a great stop but it broke for Daniel Meehan to tap to an empty net and the home side held on for an unlikely victory.

The win pushes St Naul's level with Glenswilly on four points as they await the final round draw.

ST NAUL'S: Gavin Mulreaney; John Relihan, Barry Griffin, Brendan McCole; Diarmuid Gallagher, Kyle Campbell, Thomas White; Stuart Johnston, Stephen Griffin (0-4,3f); Martin Breslin, Shane Conneely, Michael Coughlan; Daniel Meehan (1-1), Peadar Mogan (0-5,5f), Ian Campbell.

Subs: Daniel Brennan for I Campbell 45; Cathal Lowther for Conneely 55.

GLENSWILLY: Philip O'Donnell; Martin McAteer, Ruairi Crawford, Sean Collum; Cormac Callaghan, Shane McDaid, Jake Kelly; Michael Murphy (0-5,3f), Leigh Crerand; Sean Wogan (0-1), Caoimhin Marley, Kealan Dunleavy (0-3); Shane McDevitt, Gary McFadden (0-2), Caolan Kelly (0-1).

Subs: Oisin Crawford for S McDevitt 47; Shane McDevitt for S McDaid 20.

REFEREE: Greg McGroary (Four Masters)