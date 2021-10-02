Naomh Conaill take C Championship with comprehensive win

Naomh Conaill are celebrating silverware once again following this afternoon’s Senior Championship C final victory over Sean MacCumhaill’s in O’Donnell Park.



Naomh Conaill 1-9

Sean MacCumhaill's 0-5



There were seven points between the sides at the finish and the champions were worth every one of those scores against a disappointing Sean MacCumhaills.

By that stage Naomh Conaill had gone nine up as they led 1-7 to 0-1 before Hannigan raised MacCumhaill’s second white flag.

Naomh Conaill played into the stiff breeze in the first half and led 0-5 to 0-0 at half-time.

And powered by former county minor Mark Gallagher in the middle of the field, Shane McDevitt, Eoin Boyle (2) and Robbie McDonald (2) scored the points for the boys in blue.

Eoin Boyle struck for the Naomh Conaill goal five minutes after the break when he hammered home a Jack Boyle cross from close range. The centre half-forward and joint captain, who did not start, ended the game with a goal and three points behind his name in a man of the match performance.

MacCumhaill’s were on the back foot for most of the opening 33 minutes. But the Finnsiders did have a couple of chances from placed frees.

They shot four wides to Naomh Conaill’s five in the first half. The game got off to a slow start and we had to wait 13 minutes for the opening score when Shane McDevitt opened the Naomh Conaill account.

Hannigan kicked MacCumhaill’s opening score on 34 minutes. But it was quickly cancelled out by two quickfire Boyle points, before the centre-forward struck for the game’s only goal.

And when Paddy Molloy finished off a good move with a fine point, Naomh Conaill were nine up and in the driving seat at the second half water break.

MacCumhail’ls, looking down the barrel of an embarrassing scoreline, did put on a spurt in the final quarter.

And they were rewarded with points from Hannigan, second half replacement Paul Kelly and wing-back James Beirne to cut the Naomh Conaill lead to five.

But that was as close as they got as the champions closed out the game with points from Aidan Gilroy and John Molloy.



NAOMH CONAILL: James Boyle; Ronan Breslin, Kevin Gavigan, Dermot Ward; Joseph Shankey Smith, Edward Moss, Aidan Gilroy (0-1); Mark Campbell, Mark Gallagher; Robbie McDonald (0-2), Noel Gavigan, Adam Molloy; Paddy Molloy (0-1), Jack Boyle, Shane McDevitt (0-1).

Subs: Eoin Boyle (1-3,2f) for N Gavigan (7); John Molloy (0-1) for P Molloy (49); Matthew Mills for E Moss (56, inj).



SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S: Mark Cannon; Tim Scanlon, Caelum Bonner, Seamus McGinty; James Beirne (0-1), Shane Duffy, Ben Callaghan; Adrian Gillespie, Patrick Hannigan (0-2); Joe Laverty, Michael Lynch, Sean Duffy; James Lynch, Paul McCauley, Dylan Doherty.

Subs: Shaun McGowan for Ben Callaghan (31); Conor McCormack for P McCauley (2); Gavin Doherty for S Duffy and Paul Kelly (0-2) for James Lynch.



REFEREE: Owen Doherty (Naomh Columba)