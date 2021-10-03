Here's the pairings for the fourth series of fixtures in the Donegal SFC

The draw for weekend four of the Donegal SFC was made at O’Donnell Park today, following St Eunan’s win over Aodh Ruadh.
The pairings are:
Kilcar v Gaoth Dobhair
Aodh Ruadh v Ardara
Bundoran v St Eunan’s
Termon v MacCumhaill’s
Glenswilly v Naomh Conaill
St Michael’s v Killybegs
Glenfin v Four Masters
Milford v St Naul’s
