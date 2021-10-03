Naomh Columba make it four from four against St Mary's

Aaron Doherty of Naomh Columba
In very wintry conditions in Pairc na nGael, it would have been heartless to put the dog out on the day, but Naomh Columba made light of it with a convincing win over St Mary's, Convoy, to go unbeaten through the group stages.
Naomh Columba 0-14
St Mary's Convoy 0-5
The home side with the wind in the first half built up 0 -11 0-1 half time lead. Aaron Doherty started it off with a free followed by his partner in crime Ryan Gillespie.
Paul O'Hare chipped in with the first from play before Doherty added two more frees before the first half water break.
Two more Doherty frees followed before Joseph McGill got St Mary's on the board with a free. Philip Doherty and Lanty Molloy got in on the scoring act before Aaron Doherty found the range again. Liam Mailey was also a busy man between the posts for the Convoy men.
Caolan Gillen started the scoring in the second half with a point for the visitors but that was cancelled by Ryan Gillespie.
Scores were hard to come by and in the final quarter Anthony Browne (2) and Peter Blake added to the visitors' tally while two Aaron Doherty added two frees to end the scoring. St Mary's lost Joseph McGill late on to a second yellow.
NAOMH COLUMBA: Gerry McGill; Phillip Doherty (0-1), Barry Carr, Aidan McGinley; Pauric Ward, Eric Carr, Pauric Hegarty; Fionn Gallagher, Michael Maguire; Aaron Doherty (0-9, 7f), Ryan Gillespie (0-2, 1f) Liam Boyle; Paul O Hare (0-1), Lanty Molloy (0-1), Pauric Cunningham. Subs: Declan McGuire Ronan Gillespie
ST MARY'S, CONVOY: Liam Mailey; Michael Patton, Liam Prunty, Caolan Gillen (0-1); Brian McNamee, John Doherty, Conal McDermott; John Moore, Jack Blake; Paddy Dolan, Anthony Browne (0-2), Brendan Bonner; Gavin Sweeney, Raymond McNamee, Joseph McGill (0-1,f). Subs: Peter Blake (0-1), Matthew Coyle
REFEREE: Robbie O Donnell (Naomh Muire Lrw Rosses).
