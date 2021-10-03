Watch: St Eunan's Niall O'Donnell missed and scored from the spot today

Niall O'Donnell of St Eunan's gets away from Aodh Ruadh's Eddie Lynch. Photo Thomas Gallagher
Niall O'Donnell ended up taking two penalties in St Eunan's 2-14 to 0-7 win over Aodh Ruadh at O'Donnell Park today.
The St Eunan's captain dragged a first half effort wide but when his side were awarded another in the second half he duly stepped up and did the business.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.