03/10/2021

Quigley looks set for world title shot against Andrade

Jason Quigley makes his way to the ring to face Shane Mosley Jr in their vacant World Boxing Organisation NABO middleweight title bout at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Jason Quigley looks set for a world title bout against WBO champion Demetrius Andrade in November.

The Ballybofey native produced an excellent showing to defeat Shane Mosley Jr in May and immediately afterwards made no secret of his ambition to face Andrade.

The bout - set to take place on 19 November - will represent a big step up in class for Quigley as the American has won all 30 fights and has struggled to land unification bouts in the division.

“We are now more confident than hopeful of the fight being announced,” Quigley’s publicist Chris McNulty said. "The relevant parties, the teams, promoters and broadcaster have all agreed to the fight - and we fully expect the fight to be announced in the coming days."

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: “Hearn said: "I think Quigley might get the fight. It's a decent name in America and a good fight for the east coast of America.

"I’d like to give Quigley the opportunity. Again, none of the big names are forthcoming to fight Demetrius Andrade. He needs to fight. 20 November, potentially in Boston or Providence. I think Quigley might get it."

