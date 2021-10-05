Realt na Mara, Bundoran lodge appeal to Croke Park over Ulster Council decision

The outcome of the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure first round championship game between Ardara and Bundoran is back in the GAA appeal courts again as Realt na Mara, Bundoran have appealed the outcome of an Ulster Council decision on the game.

The Bundoran club successfully appealed the initial result - the game ended 1-10 to 2-6 in Ardara's favour - objecting to the number of substitutes used by Ardara in the game.

The first appeal was heard by the Donegal Competitions Control Committee and they ruled in favour of Bundoran and ordered the game to be replayed.

However, last weekend, Ardara appealed the Donegal CCC's decision to the Ulster Hearings' Committee, and they highlighted a misapplication of the rules by the Donegal CCC and awarded the game to Ardara.

Now this week it is learned that the Realt na Mara, Bundoran Executive Committee met on Monday night and voted in favour of appealing the Ulster Council decision to the Central Appeals Committee in Croke Park.

That appeal is to be heard this Thursday night. Whatever decision is reached, one further appeal, to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) is available to both clubs.

At present both Ardara and Bundoran sit on two points in the SFC league table. Bundoran could go to four points if they were to get a refixture and win.

With one round of fixtures to go, Ardara travel to Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon this Saturday at 3 p.m. while Bundoran host St Eunan's at the same time.