Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair to clash in Donegal SFC quarter-final

John McEniff, Damian O Donaill and Frankie Doherty at the draw
Naomh Conaill against Gaoth Dobhair is the big draw in the Donegal SFC quarter-finals.
The winners will meet MacCumhaill's or Kilcar in the semi-final.
The full draw is:
Naomh Conaill v Gaoth Dobhair
MacCumhaill's v Kilcar
St Michael's v Aodh Ruadh
St Naul's v St Eunan's
Twelve Covid-19 cases are being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, down four on the previous 24 hours
The Bunglas road in Teelin will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, October 11 and 12, for resurfacing works
Drumboe about to leave Whitehead in Co Antrim where it has been restored PICTURE: Donegal Railway Heritage Museum
