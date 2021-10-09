St Eunan's made fight to the finish against gutsy Bundoran in Gaelic Park

St Eunan's were made fight all the way before securing the quarter-final spot against Bundoran in Gaelic Park.

Bundoran 1-7

St Eunan's 0-14

In a game that had a few twists, St Eunan's pulled away in the last 10 minutes to secure the win after Bundoran had fought their way back into a close contest.

Bundoran had the advantage of the breeze in the opening half and scores were hard to come back.

At half-time St Eunan's held a narrow one point lead - 0-5 to 0-4 - with Darragh Mulgrew leading the way for the Letterkenny men at midfield.

In the third quarter, the Letterkenny men opened the gap to five - 0-9 to 0-4, but there was a sting in the Bundoran tail. A goal from Cian McEniff had the margin down to one - 0-9 to 1-5 - with about 10 minutes left.

Niall O'Donnell was introduced by Rory Kavanagh and the county man hit two points to steady the ship as St Eunan's outscored the home side 0-6 to 0-1 in those vital last minutes.

The home side weren't happy when Cian McEniff was fouled on his way goal and didn't even get a free, but in the end St Eunan's prevailed and secured their quarter-final place.

Apart from the excellent Mulgrew, Conor Park was outstanding for the winners at corner-back. Peter McEniff also impressed hitting a couple of points from wing-back.

Bundoran will be happy that they put up a brave fight despite being short a big number of regulars including Jamie Brennan, Ciaran McCaughey and Gary Clancy.

BUNDORAN: Conor Carty; Adam Gallagher, Matthew Duffy, Darragh Hoey; Niall Carr, James Stewart, Peter McGonigle; Oisin Walsh, Paul Brennan; Shane McGowan, Alan Russell (0-1), Michael McEniff (0-1); Timmy Govorov (0-1), Cian McEniff (1-3), Adam McGlone (0-1).

Subs: Brian McHenry for McGonigle 45; Niall Dunne for McGlone 47; Shane Carr for N Carr 51.

ST EUNAN'S: Shaun Patton; Aaron Deeney, Caolan Ward, Conor Parke; Kieran Tobin (0-1, Peter Devine (0-1) Peter McEniff (0-2); Darragh Mulgrew; Kevin Kealy (0-1); Eoin Dowling (0-1), Shane O'Donnell (0-2), Sean McVeigh; Conor O'Donnell jnr, Padraig McGettigan (0-4,4f), Eoin McGeehan.

Subs: Eamonn Doherty for McVeigh 36; Conor O'Donnell snr for Devine 36; Niall O'Donnell (0-2,1f) for McGeehin 40; David Boyle for McGettigan 59.

REFEREE: Shane Toolan (Bundoran)