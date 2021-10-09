Search

09/10/2021

St Eunan's made fight to the finish against gutsy Bundoran in Gaelic Park

Kevin Kealy on the ball for St Eunan's with Eoin McGeehin in support while Paul Brennan and Timmy Govorov close in for Bundoran Picture: Ger Foy

St Eunan's were made fight all the way before securing the quarter-final spot against Bundoran in Gaelic Park.

Bundoran 1-7
St Eunan's 0-14

In a game that had a few twists, St Eunan's pulled away in the last 10 minutes to secure the win after Bundoran had fought their way back into a close contest.
Bundoran had the advantage of the breeze in the opening half and scores were hard to come back.
At half-time St Eunan's held a narrow one point lead - 0-5 to 0-4 - with Darragh Mulgrew leading the way for the Letterkenny men at midfield.
In the third quarter, the Letterkenny men opened the gap to five - 0-9 to 0-4, but there was a sting in the Bundoran tail. A goal from Cian McEniff had the margin down to one - 0-9 to 1-5 - with about 10 minutes left.
Niall O'Donnell was introduced by Rory Kavanagh and the county man hit two points to steady the ship as St Eunan's outscored the home side 0-6 to 0-1 in those vital last minutes.
The home side weren't happy when Cian McEniff was fouled on his way goal and didn't even get a free, but in the end St Eunan's prevailed and secured their quarter-final place.
Apart from the excellent Mulgrew, Conor Park was outstanding for the winners at corner-back. Peter McEniff also impressed hitting a couple of points from wing-back.
Bundoran will be happy that they put up a brave fight despite being short a big number of regulars including Jamie Brennan, Ciaran McCaughey and Gary Clancy.

BUNDORAN: Conor Carty; Adam Gallagher, Matthew Duffy, Darragh Hoey; Niall Carr, James Stewart, Peter McGonigle; Oisin Walsh, Paul Brennan; Shane McGowan, Alan Russell (0-1), Michael McEniff (0-1); Timmy Govorov (0-1), Cian McEniff (1-3), Adam McGlone (0-1).
Subs: Brian McHenry for McGonigle 45; Niall Dunne for McGlone 47; Shane Carr for N Carr 51.

ST EUNAN'S: Shaun Patton; Aaron Deeney, Caolan Ward, Conor Parke; Kieran Tobin (0-1, Peter Devine (0-1) Peter McEniff (0-2); Darragh Mulgrew; Kevin Kealy (0-1); Eoin Dowling (0-1), Shane O'Donnell (0-2), Sean McVeigh; Conor O'Donnell jnr, Padraig McGettigan (0-4,4f), Eoin McGeehan.
Subs: Eamonn Doherty for McVeigh 36; Conor O'Donnell snr for Devine 36; Niall O'Donnell (0-2,1f) for McGeehin 40; David Boyle for McGettigan 59.

REFEREE: Shane Toolan (Bundoran)

