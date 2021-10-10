Search

10/10/2021

Setanta power their way back to another decider in lack-lustre game

Setanta power their way back to another decider in lack-lustre game

Action from the Buncrana-Setanta semi-final in O'Donnell Park Picture: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

If the first semi-final was a cagey affair, this one was as gentle as the opening of a cricket match in good old England.

Setanta 1-23
Buncrana 0-5

There was no real pace or urgency as hot favourites Setanta went about their business in a calm, measured manner.
Their scores were greeted with polite applause with Buncrana not putting up any real resistance.
Ex-Armagh star Declan Coulter got the champions off the mark with a well struck 55 metre free in the 6th minute.
Teenage sensation Oisin Marley the turned smartly and arced over a fine point for the winners to double their lead.
Ruairi Campbell, from a famous Setanta hurling dynasty made it 0-3 to 0-0 by the seventh minute and Coulter made it 0-4 to 0-0 by the 10th minute.
Buncrana’s best player Jack O’Loughlin got his team’s opening point in the 11th minute and another superb effort from the side line to leave Setanta leading by just two points at the fist water break.
This looked like a reasonable start for the underdogs, who came to this match with some degree of confidence.
But all illusions were shattered as Setanta simply steamed away in the second quarter.
Marley, Gerard Gilmore and Coulter eased the winners into a 0-10 to 0-3 lead by the 23rd minute.
And when Josh McGee smartly whipped the sliotar to the net this match was well over.
Coulter continued to tap over the frees nonchalantly and Buncrana’s only real response was from the trusty stick of Jack O’Loughlin.
PJ McCarron moved out from full-forward for Buncrana but Setanta still managed to devour all the breaking ball.
And Danny Cullen was as imperious as Franz Beckenabauer of West Germany as he dictated matters from the back in a very pedestrian affair.
His brother-in-law Declan Coulter led the forwards very well while Bernard Lafferty was a very effective creator of scores for the rest of the forwards with some clever diagonal balls.
And Buncana had no real answers to the clever movement and finish of Marley and Ruairi Campbell.
The second half was pretty much more of the same, with Setanta giving some of their subs a run as did Buncrana.
Buncrana threw on John Vaughan for David Carey at the break but matters did not get any better for them on the scoreboard as Setanta led by 1-11 to 0-4 at the break.
Gilmore added to that tally as did the inevitable Coulter early in the second half.
Buncrana had a great chance of a goal in the 40th minute when McCarron’s sheer physical power took him right through the Setanta defence.
He was in a one on one situation with keeper Ciaran Bellew but he tried to bat the ball into the net in order to stop being hooked, but could not make the right connection and the chance was gone.
Setanta suffered a blow when their gifted full-forward Oisin Marley had to go off after a clash that left him with an eye injury. But it is believed that he will be fit for the final against St Eunan’s.
Jack O’Loughlin hit his side’s last point from a free in the 44th minute while Setanta’s legendary sub Kevin Campbell powered over a great point to end an easy victory for the Finn Valley men.

Setanta: Ciaran Bellew: Mark Callaghan, Michael Donoghue, Denim Rowan; Shane Gallen, Danny Cullen (0-1) Niall Cleary, Conor McGettigan, Richie Kee (0-1); Josh McGee (1-0), Declan Coulter (0-12,10f) Gerard Gilmore (0-4); Bernard Lafferty, Oisin Marley (0-2) Ruairi Campbell (0-2). Subs: Dean Harvey for Oisin Marley (43inj), Jamie O’Reilly for Shane Gallen (48), Ryan Coyle for Josh McGee (52), Kevin Campbell (0-1) for Danny Cullen (53), Brendan Tourish for Richie Kee (54),

Buncrana: Tom Clare (Jnr); James Doherty, Paddy Wilson, Oisin Hegarty; Peter Grant, Paul Tourish, Oisin Grant; Aidan Stokes, Jack O’Loughlin (0-43f); Sam Doherty, Caolan O’Neill (0-1) David Carey; Conor Grant, P J McCarron, Dylan Duffy. Subs: John Vaughan for David Carey (ht), Darren Doherty for Aidan Stokes (46), Danie Deery for Patrick Wilson (49),

Referee: James Connors (St Eunan’s)

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media