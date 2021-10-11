Letterkenny Golf Club so impressive in clinching Donegal League title

Letterkenny Golf Club’s recent run of success in the Donegal League continued at the weekend when for the third time in five years, they were crowned league winners following a hard-fought win over Ballybofey and Stranorlar GC.

The Twin Towns club had taken a narrow 3-2 lead into Sunday’s second leg at Barnhill.

And the Letterkenny players produced a fantastic display on home turf to win the second leg 4 ½ to ½, much to the delight of the team’s management of Niall O’Donnell and Edward Harvey.

MAIN PIC: Back row, l-r: Kieran Sweeney, Michael Nelis, Edward Harvey (vice-captain), Niall O’Donnell (Captain), Bobby Mullally (Captain of Letterkenny Golf Club), Charlie Coughlan, Darragh McMenamin and Barry Ramsay; Front row: Kenny King, Liam Sweeney, Jamie Foley, Freddie Wilson, Cian Harkin and Chris Nee.

Sunday’s opening match involved four of the top players in Donegal. Jamie Foley (Letterkenny) and Michael Curran (Ballybofey and Stranorlar) exchanged birdies throughout their rounds.

Two birdies on the 15th and 16th by Ryan Griffin (Ballybofey and Stranorlar G.C.) changed the match and the Letterkenny players were 1 down. However on the 18th hole Cian Harkin (Letterkenny G.C.) put in a huge effort just missed an eagle putt but secured the hole with a birdie to half the match overall.

Letterkenny won the second match Kieran Sweeney and Darragh Mc Menamin playing great golf to win by 5 and 4.

In the third match Liam Sweeney and Henry McCahey won their match on the 16th hole having staged a great comeback as they were 2 down after 5 holes.

In the 4th match Charlie Coughlan and Michael Nelis, two players better known for their Ulster Cup exploits, won on the 16th by 4 and 2.

In the final match Freddie Wilson and Chris Nee continued their excellent partnership this year, winning 3 and 2.

Other players who put in great performances throughout the year for Letterkenny were PJ Nee, Chris Duffy, Kenny King, Eamon McGlinchey, Roy Mc Croary, Edward Harvey, Ian Ireland and Kevin Rafferty.

The new trophy in honour of Paddy Carr who has been an inspiration in setting up the Donegal League was presented to Niall O’Donnell (Captain of Letterkenny ) by Paddy’s son Tony Carr.

Throughout his long golfing career Paddy Carr set up many new competitions and all the golfers of Donegal are now enjoying the fruits of his vision.