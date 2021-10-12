CCC release dates, times and venues for this weekend's Donegal SFC and IFC quarter-finals

The meeting of Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair will take place on Sunday evening
The Donegal CCC have released the dates, times and venues for this week's fixtures, which include the Donegal SFC and IFC quarter-finals.
GAA fixtures
SFC Quarter Finals
Fri 15 Oct MacCumhaill Park. St Michael's V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 20:30
Sat 16 Oct Ardara. Kilcar V Sean Mac Cumhaill 20:00
Sun 17 Oct Mac Cumhaill Park. St Eunan's V St Naul's 15:00
Sun 17 Oct Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park. Gaoth Dobhair V Naomh Conaill 17:15
SFC Relegation Quarter Finals
Fri 15 Oct MacCumhaill Park Glenswilly V Ardara 19:00
Sat 16 Oct: Convoy. Bundoran V Milford 18:00
IFC Quarter Finals
Sat 16 O Donnell Park. Cloughaneely V Malin 14:00
Sat 16 Oct Fintra. Naomh Brd V Naomh Columba 14:00
Sat 16 Oct Ardara. Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Dungloe 18:00
Sun 17 Oct O Donnell Park. Fanad Gaels V Buncrana 16:00
IFC Relegation Quarter Finals
Sun 17 Oct Tir Conaill Park Naomh Ultan V Red Hughs 14:00
Sun 17 Oct Convoy. Burt V Convoy 14:30
SFC B Quarter Finals
Sat 16 Oct Fintra St Naul's GAA V Ardara 12:00
Sat 16 Oct Glenswilly. Naomh Conaill V St Eunan's 13:00
Sat 16 Oct Glenswilly. Four Masters V Gaoth Dobhair 15:00
Sat 16 Oct Tir Conaill Park Killybegs V Sean Mac Cumhaill 16:00
Intermediate B Championship
Sat 16 Oct: Tir Conaill Park Dungloe V Convoy 14:00
Sat 16 Oct O Donnell Park Red Hughs V Cloughaneely 16:00
Sun 17 Oct: O Donnell Park Naomh Brd V Buncrana 14:00
Sun 17 Oct Convoy Naomh Columba V Malin 16:30
Junior A Group B
Sun 17 Oct Venue: Letterkenny Gaels V Pettigo 14:00
Sun 17 Oct Venue: Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Padraig Muff 14:00
Junior B Group B
Sat 16 Oct Moville Moville V Downings
Sat 16 Oct Robert Emmets Urris V Robert Emmets
