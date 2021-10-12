Search

12/10/2021

CCC release dates, times and venues for this weekend's Donegal SFC and IFC quarter-finals

The meeting of Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair will take place on Sunday evening

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The Donegal CCC have released the dates, times and venues for this week's fixtures, which include the Donegal SFC and IFC quarter-finals.

GAA fixtures 


SFC Quarter Finals

Fri 15 Oct MacCumhaill Park. St Michael's V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 20:30

Sat 16 Oct Ardara. Kilcar V Sean Mac Cumhaill 20:00

Sun 17 Oct Mac Cumhaill Park. St Eunan's V St Naul's 15:00

Sun 17 Oct Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park. Gaoth Dobhair V Naomh Conaill 17:15


SFC Relegation Quarter Finals

Fri 15 Oct MacCumhaill Park Glenswilly V Ardara 19:00

Sat 16 Oct: Convoy. Bundoran V Milford 18:00


IFC Quarter Finals

Sat 16 O Donnell Park. Cloughaneely V Malin 14:00

Sat 16 Oct Fintra. Naomh Brd V Naomh Columba 14:00

Sat 16 Oct Ardara. Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Dungloe 18:00

Sun 17 Oct O Donnell Park. Fanad Gaels V Buncrana 16:00


IFC Relegation Quarter Finals

Sun 17 Oct Tir Conaill Park Naomh Ultan V Red Hughs 14:00

Sun 17 Oct Convoy. Burt V Convoy 14:30


SFC B Quarter Finals

Sat 16 Oct Fintra St Naul's GAA V Ardara 12:00

Sat 16 Oct Glenswilly. Naomh Conaill V St Eunan's 13:00

Sat 16 Oct Glenswilly. Four Masters V Gaoth Dobhair 15:00

Sat 16 Oct Tir Conaill Park Killybegs V Sean Mac Cumhaill 16:00


Intermediate B Championship

Sat 16 Oct: Tir Conaill Park Dungloe V Convoy 14:00

Sat 16 Oct  O Donnell Park Red Hughs V Cloughaneely 16:00

Sun 17 Oct: O Donnell Park Naomh Brd V Buncrana 14:00

Sun 17 Oct Convoy Naomh Columba V Malin 16:30


Junior A Group B

Sun 17 Oct Venue: Letterkenny Gaels V Pettigo 14:00

Sun 17 Oct Venue: Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Padraig Muff 14:00


Junior B Group B

Sat 16 Oct Moville Moville V Downings 

Sat 16 Oct Robert Emmets Urris V Robert Emmets 

