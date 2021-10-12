Search

12/10/2021

Donegal GAA advertise for a full-time Senior Athletic Performance Coach

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Chairperson of CLG Dhún na nGall, Mick McGrath announced this afternoon the County are now advertising for a Senior Athletic Performance Coach.

This will be a full time position. For year one the appointee will be involved with the u20 and Senior squads and assist with academy structures in managing strength and conditioning in a transparent pathway for the development of all players involved in all squads representing Donegal.

Working under the line management of Aaron Kyles, the Games Development Manager, the appointee will be based at the new Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy. Any applications should be with the County Secretary by 5pm Monday Oct 25th using the email address Secretary.donegal@gaa.ie

The county Chairperson welcomed the decision as another step forward in the path to introducing modern sports science into the development and education of our clubs, coaches, managers and players stating it was “an important step in the creation of the correct environment for our players in Donegal”.


