McDermott backs McLaughlin to finally win All-Star

Declan McDermott, the Moville ladies manager, says it would be an “ absolute tragedy” if Termon's Geraldine McLaughlin misses out on an All-Star this year.



Despite taking Termon to the All-Ireland SFC title in 2014, winning four Ulster titles with Donegal and being the championship’s inter-county top-scorer on three occasions, McLaughlin has yet to win the award.



McDermott felt his team gave everything on the day against Termon in the LGFA Senior semi-final on Sunday. In the end, with McLaughlin scoring 5-6 and Termon running out winners on a 7-13 to 3-9 scoreline, the beaten manager could do nothing but praise the victors.



“It’s all about supply and maybe trying to get the ball before it goes into Geraldine,” he said. “It’s easier said than done. They are so strong down the middle with three All-Star nominees - Geraldine, Nicole McLaughlin and Evelyn McGinley. There’s been a lot of talk about Geraldine not getting an All-Star and lets hope she does this year. It would be an absolute tragedy if she doesn’t.



“Glenfin and Termon have the squads and you can see it today. Fair play to both of them in reaching their final.

Moville defeated Termon in the group stages of the competition although whatever went their way that didn’t on Sunday with Kate McClenaghan twice hitting the post when going for goal while Niamh McLaughlin rolled a penalty wide in the lead-up to half-time.



“We were down to the bare bones,” McDermott added. “But everyone out on that pitch gave it their all, all year. Getting over the line is the hard part. The last day things went for us and didn’t for Termon so it was the opposite today. That’s the way it is in football. I can’t ask for much more from my team.



“We are missing at least six players. We lost Catherine McLaughin to ACL at the start of the year, Roisin McElhinney is gone to America on a scholarship and then there’s a gang in Liverpool. The poor girls had to make that decision themselves and to be honest it broke them. They were part of it all year when we had six county girls away. I’ve All-Stars on my team and they’re all All-Stars to me.”