14/10/2021

Finn Harps hit with a third suspension ahead of Waterford trip

Ollie Horgan's side down bodies for crucial Premier Division encounter

Harps bans

Harps will be without three players due to suspension for Waterford game

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Finn Harps have been hit with a third suspension ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Waterford FC.

The Donegal club already knew they would be without Ethan Boyle and Ryan Connolly who have both reached their quota of bookings.

However, in today’s new list of suspensions confirmed by the FAI, it has emerged that Sean Boyd has also been handed a one game ban for the Premier Division game.

Both Ethan Boyle and Ryan Connolloy’s suspensions were due to be in place for the Drogheda United match which was scheduled for last Friday night, October 8. However, that game was suspended and the suspensions carried over to this weekend.

Boyd, previously banned for reaching five bookings, has now been suspended for one game for accumulating eight bookings.

All three players are now ruled out for Friday night’s big game at the RSC.

Waterford will be without Prince Mutswunguma and Darragh Power , both of whom have also picked up five bookings.

it's a big game for both sides who are involved in a struggle for survival from the Premier Division.

