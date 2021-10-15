Horgan and Harps ready for 'huge' game in Waterford

The games might be running out, but there is still so much at stake in the battle to avoid relegation as the SSE Airtricity Premier Division enters another crucial weekend.

Only one game was played last weekend due to international call-ups and Dundalk took a major step towards safety with an impressive 1-0 win over Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park.

It meant yet another twist in this relentless relegation struggle and it remains anyone’s guess, with Longford Town doomed, as to who is going to finish in the play-off spot of ninth position.

On Friday night, there’re a full programme of fixtures in the top division, including what Ollie Horgan admits is a six-pointer as his team make the long journey to the south-east to play Waterford FC.

Harps are four points better off than Waterford going into this game with the Ballybofey side eighth in the table and Waterford one place below them.

MAIN PIC: Ryan Connolly of Finn Harps celebrates following the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Finn Harps and Waterford at Finn Park in Ballybofey last November. The midfielder will be suspended for this weekend's meeting of the two sides Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile



Despite their lowly positions, both clubs are enjoying an excellent run of form and Horgan insists that while his team have already won in Waterford this season, getting a similar result on Friday night will be far from easy.

“Waterford have already beaten us in Ballybofey and they are going a lot better now than they were even then,” Horgan said. “But so are we. However, they have invested and they’ve taken in huge experience, along with a number of young players that have a hell of a lot of quality and pace. And for us to get anything out of there on Friday, we’ll need to be at ourselves.

“They are strong at home, and they haven’t lost many away from home either. The change in manager with Mark Bircham coming in and the change in owner has given them a new lease of life. They are in a cup semi final too and they have every intention of making a cup final.

“That’s what we are up against. If we are not right, we’ll get nothing out of this bar a hiding. If we’re right, would we take a draw with open arms? Yeh we would.”

Horgan and his assistant Paul Hegarty made the short trip to the Showgrounds in Sligo to see Waterford’s last game last Saturday week. That game ended in a 1-1 draw, meaning Waterford’s only defeat in two months has been against Shamrock Rovers.

Neither side played last weekend due to the fact that a string of League of Ireland players were called up for the Republic of Ireland U-21 squad. It meant the postponement of Harps’ home game against Drogheda United while Waterford’s match at home to Derry was also called off.

Horgan’s not sure if the break was a good thing for his team. He already knew that he would be without the suspended Ryan Connolly and Ethan Boyle for the Drogheda match, but those suspensions will now carry over for this weekend. On Thursday, the FAI issued an updated list of suspensions and it includes Sean Boyd who has been banned for one match for reaching eight yellow cards.

“So we’ll be down a number of bodies,” the manager said.“But so be it, we’ve managed it okay for the last few weeks where there have been lads out for different reasons and we seem to have got away with it.”

But as the season enters the final furlong, Horgan said his team have got to keep picking up good results.

“When you look at the Waterford game, and where they are in the league, down there with us, it’s huge,” he said.

“But after this weekend, we’ve got six games to either kick on or try and catch up whatever it might be after Friday night.

“You could be talking about a seventh game for one of us which is a play-off and which itself would be savage. And it could be us who will end up playing the likes of Galway or UCD, maybe Bray or Treaty. That in itself in a one-off game is going to be a huge obstacle.”

Meanwhile, there is still no confirmation on a refixed date for the postponed Drogheda United match.