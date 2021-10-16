BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Biggest weekend in championship coming up this weekend

The weekend panned out more or less as expected with the quarter-finalists decided. We had Letterkenny in Bundoran and they didn't look as strong as they should be, if they hope to win a county title.

But then Bundoran were playing 13 men behind the ball and it was not easy to play against. I would feel there is a lot more in the tank for the Letterkenny men. They looked to be on their way in the second half but Bundoran got a goal and a point and brought the lead back to one. Bundoran were then were unfortunate when they intercepted the kick-out but didn't get a free.

However, it was a position that they did not deserve to be in. The result means that we are in the relegation battle.

I see that Michael Murphy has found his feet with Glenswilly and carried them on his back at home to Glenties, but it wasn't enough as Glenties had enough to take them through. But it is good to see Murphy back to his best.

MacCumhaill's did what they needed to do, getting the win in Termon and with Oisin Gallen continuing to play well is a big help.

They had good performances, too, from Steven O'Reilly; Marty O'Reilly was good last week and they have Gavin Fireman Gallagher and Luke Gavigan, physically strong players who give them an edge. Termon have a young side and will be a team of the future.

I was sad for Glenfin, a really good club, as they just missed out on the top eight. Frank McGlynn going off injured early was a huge loss. Four Masters have improved, but Glenfin came good in the second half and were only a few points short of making it ahead of MacCumhaill's.

There was a big win for St Naul's in Milford. I don't think Milford were playing with the full deck and were resting players. But fair play to St Naul's, they have taken six points out of a possible eight, and it could have been eight out of eight.

Aodh Ruadh got over Ardara but I heard that they didn't play as well as they might. They were hit by two late goals. But it is good to see the neighbours get through.

St Michael's proved much too strong for a Killybegs side that are struggling. Michael Langan was on form and Christy Toye showed he hasn't lost that class.

The final game on Sunday was a non-event with Gaoth Dobhair just fulfilling the fixture in Towney against Kilcar. You couldn't read much into the result but Kilcar did what they were expected to do, win.

The decks are cleared now for the quarter-finals and we should have four great games over the weekend.

It starts with St Michael's v Aodh Ruadh on Friday evening. This is an interesting tie and if Aodh Ruadh can reproduce their second half performance Glenties, they will give St Michael's a run for their money. Michael Langan would need to be at his best; I saw him in Bundoran hit those heights.

I have great belief in Aodh Ruadh as a coming side, but it hard to see St Michael's with their experience, not coming through. They have four class players in Langan, McFadden, McElhinney and Toye.

I can't see past Kilcar in their game against MacCumhaill's. The Ballybofey men have improved and I expect them to give it a go. But Kilcar are an awesome force and are playing better than earlier in the year. They seem to have a point to prove.

Fair play to St Naul's for making it through. If St Eunan's are not playing a lot better than in Bundoran, they will get their fill of it.

Still they should have enough quality to come through. And they have a big incentive being in the easy half of the draw.

Gaoth Dobhair v Glenties: It's a tight call. I would have to go for Glenties. I think they have enough experience. I know Gaoth Dobhair are going well, but they haven't been tested. They have it in their capacity. It will be helluva game and I'm looking forward. But I feel Glenties will come through. It could well go to extra time and another penalty shoot out.

In the two relegation play-offs this weekend I think Glenswilly will be too strong for Ardara, especially with Murphy back to himself; and they have the championship experience

The Bundoran Milford game, that will be a 50/50 game. it is always so. Bundoran are short a few due to injuries and have a lot of young players. I expect it to be close but as a Bundoran man, I will tip them.

In the Intermediate Championship quarter-finals I'm going for Naomh Columba, who are playing well, to beat Naomh Brid; I fancy Dungloe to get past Naomh Muire, with Manus Boyle working with them.

In the other two games I fance Cloughaneely and Buncrana to get to the semi-finals at the expense of Malin and Fanad Gaels.

DEVENNEY'S CHARITY BALL

I got a call from Brendan Devenney recently who told me he is holdinga Charity Ball in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Friday, November 12th, to raise money for Plan International Ireland, Cancer Care North West, and Focus Ireland.

It should prove to be a great night with people from the sporting world in the North West coming together.

Tickets are priced €65, with tables of 10 priced €650. Tickets can be purchased through Highland Radio, The Arch Complex in Letterkenny, Sister Sara's in Letterkenny, and the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell