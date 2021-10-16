Easy passage for Dungloe as they overcome neigbhours Naomh Muire in quarter-final

Dungloe had an easy passage to the semi-final of the Michael Murphy IFC with a big win over neighbours Naomh Muire in Ardara.

Dungloe 0-13

Naomh Muire 1-2

With the wind and rain at their back Dungloe made hay in the first half. It took them some time to get going but they were really on top in the second quarter.

They could have had a goal early on but Oisin Bonner failed to control when free in front of goal. The full-forward did get Dungloe on the mark from a free on four minutes and Daire Gallagher and Shaun McGee added points by the ninth minute.

Declan Ward had Naomh Muire's first chance from a free but his effort was short.

After the water break Dungloe found their feet with six unanswered points - Barry Curran with a forward mark and Oisin Bonner had the first two. Then three arrived inside a minute from Matthew Ward, Gerard Walsh and Barry Curran while Oisin Bonner added a free a minute from half-time to leave it Dungloe 0-9, Naomh Muire 0-0 at the break.

It looked bleak for Naomh Muire when Oisin Bonner added a 10th point for Dungloe two minutes into the second half. Naomh Muire were finding it difficult even with the wind but they were thrown a lifeline when Eoin Martin got in and fired home a goal on 41 minutes to get on the scoreboard. The same player added a point from distance on 45 minutes

But a minute later before the water break, Dungloe also struck for a goal with Mark Curran driving forward and finding Matthew Ward to finish with style.

Ultan Boyle had a Naomh Muire point but Barry Curran and Oisin Bonner added to the Dungloe advantage as the game trundled to its inevitable conclusion.

The losers lost Brian Gillespie to a straight red card in the 59th minute, before Dáire Gallagher brought the curtain down on the scoring.

Scorers - Dungloe: Oisin Bonner 0-5,3f; Barry Curran 0-3,1m; Dáire Gallagher 0-2; Matthew Ward, Shaun McGee, Gerard Walsh 0-1 each

Naomh Muire: Eoin Martin 1-1; Ultan Boyle 0-1

NAOMH MUIRE: Declan Ward; Conor Cannon, Michael Greene, Shane Boyle; Cian Boyle, Tomás O'Donnell, Brian Gillespie; Daniel Ward, Tuathal Lunny; Eoin Martin, Daniel Devlin, Fintan Doherty; Jack O'Donnell, Joey Gillespie, Ferdia Doherty.

Subs: Ultan Boyle for Lunny 45; Darren Sweeney for F Doherty 50

DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers; Aaron Ward, Mark Curran, Jason McBride; Barry Curran, Conor O'Donnell, Darren Curren; Luke Neely, Matthew Ward; Dylan Sweeney, Ryan Connors, Daniel Ward; Dáire Gallagher, Oisin Bonner, Gerard Walsh.

Subs: Christy Greene for M Curran 54

REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)