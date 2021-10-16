Milford preserve SFC status as Bundoran slip into relegation semi-final

Milford will play SFC football again next season following tonight’s win over Bundoran in the relegation play-off quarter-final in Convoy.

Milford 1-15

Bundoran 1-7

Shaun Paul Barrett’s team totally dominated the opening half and led by five points at half-time, 1-10 to 1-5.

The Sky Blues looked in control but for a Michael McEniff fisted goal 10 minutes from half-time, that lead would have been greater at the break.

Cathal McGettigan scored the Milford goal and Kane Barrett was in sparkling form with 0-5, while Dylan Dorrian, McGettigan, Ronan Docherty and Rory McMahon all chipped in points.



Cian McEniff and Adam Russell scored two points each and Brian McHenry one for the Bundoran forwards, who were living on scraps.



Bundoran suffered a hammerblow just before half time when they lost goal scorer Michael McEniff to injury having had to plan without Shane McGowan, Timmy Govorov and Peter McGonigle.

And they had extended that lead out seven points by the second water- break after outscoring their opponents 0-3 to 0-1 in the third quarter.

Kane Barrett, Christopher Barrett and Cathal McGettigan scored the Milford points.

With Milford shoring up at the back they only added two more scores in the final quarter while Bundoran had too much of a deficit as the game fizzled out.



Bundoran: Conor Carty; Adam Gallagher, Matthew Duffy, Brian McHenry (0-1); Shane Carr, Paul Brennan, James Steward; Cian McEniff (0-4, 2fs, 1m), Oisn Walsh; Niall Carr, Dara Hoey, Michael McEniff (1-0); Adam McGloin, Niall Dunne, Alan Russell (0-2). Subs: Jonny Boyle for M.McEniff (28), Gary Clancy for Dunne (43), Aaron Keaney for S.Carr (44), Brendan Oates for McHenry (56).



Milford: Shaun Gallagher; Gavin Grier, Peter Curran, Eoin O'Donnell; Ronan Docherty (0-1), Luke Barrett, Patrick Ferry; Rory O'Donnell, Ryan McMahon (0-1); Lorcan Friel, Christopher Barrett (0-2), Dylan Dorrian (0-1); TJ Evesson (0-1), Kane Barrett (0-6, 2fs), Cathal McGettigan (1-3, 1m). Subs: Pauric Curley for McGettigan (53), Matthew Stewart for Grier (59), Owen McElhinney for Friel (60), Mark Meehan for D Dorrian (60+2).

Referee: Robbie O’Donnell (Naomh Muire)