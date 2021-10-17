Kavanagh says St Eunan's have plenty to work on after stuttering performance against St Naul's

St. Eunan's had seven points to spare over St Naul's in the quarter-final in MacCumhaill Park, but it was far from a convincing performance from the Letterkenny men, which manager Rory Kavanagh acknowledged.

"Yeah, St Naul's down to 14 men early on and the game came down to breaking them down and things like that. Look, we were reasonably happy at half-time. We went in with a four or five point lead.

"Actually we started the second half quite sloppy. We turned over some balls quite easily and to be fair to St Naul's really, after the goal, they made a game of it.

"From our own point of view I just thought that there a few things that we have to have a look at in terms of kick-outs and breaking ball; we seemed to be outfought there a lot of the time.

"That wasn't good and it gave them a platform into the game," said Kavanagh.

"So look, work to do, but maybe it's good to have work to do going into a semi-final."

The goal for St Naul's, Kavanagh agreed, had been a boost to St Naul's but he was happy with the St Eunan's reaction.

"There have been a few occasions now, down in Termon and last week in Bundoran, when teams came back with a goal, but our reaction has been good; we steadied the ship again and we tagged on scores and we got that second goal that was a positive in the second half."

Kavanagh feels that there have been interruptions with changes in personnel. "We have had quite a few personnel changes over the last number of weeks with niggly injuries and that. So that has maybe interruped our flow a wee bit," said Kavanagh, who said there was work to be done before meeting St Michael's next week in the semi-final.