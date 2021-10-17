Search

17/10/2021

Donegal book place in Ulster camogie decider following victory over Tyrone

Great win for county U-16 girls

Donegal camogie

Donegal I-16s who are through to the Ulster C Final

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

sport@iconicnews.ie

Donegal are through to the Ulster U16 C Camogie Final after they beat Tyrone U-15s in a closely fought semi-final in Convoy on Saturday.

Donegal . . . 5-05

Tyrone . . . 3-01

Donegal had ten points to spare at the finish of what was a very even contest played at the Donegal GAA Centre of Excellence. 

The home side led 2-03 to 1-01 at half time, with Sarah Lambe showing the way up front with some excellent scores.

Donegal team captain Amy Porter, Grace McGonagle, Niamh Toland and Aoibheann McLaughlin also played well in a game in which the young Tyrone side stayed in touch with the hosts with some fine scores of their own.

But Donegal's ability to take their chances when they presented themselves proved the difference and they now progress to the provincial decider where they will play Armagh. That match will be played on Saturday, October 30 in Armagh.

Best wishes are extended to Allanah Curran who picked up an injury in the very early stages of Saturday's game.

DONEGAL: Louise Doherty, Clodagh McKinney, Alice Doherty, Niamh Harvey, Grace McGonagle, Niamh Toland, Eimear Neil, Amy Porter, Aoibheann McLaughlin, Allanah Curran, Dearbhla Porter, Laura McCrossan, Aine Curran, Leah Gallagher, Sarah Lambe. Subs: Tiegan Duffy, Zoe Duffy, Courtney Gallagher.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media