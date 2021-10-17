Search

17/10/2021

Donegal Masters into All-Ireland Shield final after win over Kildare

Donegal Masters

Peter Campbell

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal Masters under Liam Breen are into the All-Ireland Masters Shield final after a comfortable win over Kildare on Saturday night on the 4G pitch at Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan.


Donegal 2-11
Kildare 0-8


Donegal played against the driving wind and rain in the opening half and performed very well in horrible conditions.
They went in at half-time with a comfortable 0-7 to 0-3 lead and management and players were very happy.
And while it took them a little while to get going in the second half, they eventually pulled away with goals from Nicky McGarrigle and Dermot Slevin.
They were without a number of players who were involved with their clubs in championship action in Donegal over the weekend while regular Michael Sticky Ward was missing through injury.
With a panel of 55, there will be plenty of interest in training for the next few weeks as they prepare for the final against Westmeath.
It is likely that the game will be part of a double header with the Masters final between Tyrone and Dublin.
DONEGAL: Cathal Gallagher; Charlie Doherty, Sean McDaid, Paddy Joe Doohan; Nicky McGarrigle (1-1), Kevin Kane, Charlie Creevy; John Haran (0-1), Charlie Bonner; Eunan Keaveney, Stephen Coyle (0-3), Finian McClafferty; Gerard McBrearty (0-3), Peter Devlin, Kevin McGlynn (0-1).
Subs: Mark Cannon, Dermot Slevin (1-1), Paul McGroarty (0-1), Aidy Britton, Anthony Coughlan, Kerry Ryan, Liam McGroarty, Michael Canning, Gary Gillen, Marty Keown, Enda Kelly, Brian McLaughlin, Donal Trimble, Stephen Doherty, Benny Quinn.

