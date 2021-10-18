Times, dates and venues for this weekend's Donegal GAA fixtures

Leo McLoone of Naomh Conaill makes a challenge on Gaoth Dobhair's Odhrán McFadden-Ferry. Photo Thomas Gallagher
The various Donegal football championships are reaching a conclusion - as well matters of survival - and here's what's taking place where this coming weekend.
Michael Murphy Sports Senior A Football Championship – Semi-finals
Senior Championship
Saturday Oct 23, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, Naomh Micheál v Naomh Ádhamhnáin, 17:00
Sunday, Oct 24, Páirc Ui Dhomhnaill, Naomh Conaill v Cill Chartha, 13:45
Senior A Football Championship Relegation Quarterfinals
Saturday Oct 23, Ionad CLG Dhún na nGall, Conmhaigh, Na Cealla Beaga v Gleann Fhinne, 12:00
Sunday Oct 24, Ionad CLG Dhún na nGall, Conmhaigh, Na Ceithre Máistír v An Tearmann, 12:00
Michael Murphy Sports Senior B Football Championship – Semi-finals
Saturday Oct 23, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, Naomh Ádhamhnáin v Gaoth Dobhair, 15:00
Sunday Oct 24, Páirc Ui Dhomhnaill, Sean MacCumhaill v Ard an Ratha, 16:00
Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate A Football Championship – Semi-finals
Saturday Oct 23, Páirc Ui Dhomhnaill, An Clochán Liath v Naomh Columba, 14:30
Sunday Oct 24, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, Cloich Cheann Fhaola v Buncranncha, 17:00
Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate B Football Championship – Semi-finals
Saturday Oct 23, Páirc Ui Dhomhnaill, Cloich Cheann Fhaola v Naomh Columba, 12:30
Sunday Oct 24, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, An Clochán Liath v Buncranncha, 15:00
Michael Murphy Sports Junior A Football Championship – Quarter-finals
Saturday Oct 23, Páirc na Dunaibh, Na Dunaibh v Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin, 13:00
Sunday Oct 24, Páirc na nGael, Gaeil Leitir Ceannain v Bun and Phobail, 15:00
Michael Murphy Sports Junior A Football Championship – Semi-finals
Saturday Oct 24, Páirc na Dunaibh, Gaeil Leitir Ceannain v Na Dunaibh, 15:00
Sunday Oct 24, Páirc Aodh Rua, Naomh Pádraig Leifear v Roibeard Eimíd, 13:00
Inishowen gardái are investigating after reports of an incident at a house in the Burnfoot area on Saturday
Councillor Niamh Kennedy, Seamus McGinley (Chair of Carrick Developement Committee), Seán Ó Beirne (Member of Election Committee) & Patricia Murrin (Killybegs Community Council)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.