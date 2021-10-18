Search

18/10/2021

Times, dates and venues for this weekend's Donegal GAA fixtures

Leo McLoone Naomh Conaill McFadden Ferry

Leo McLoone of Naomh Conaill makes a challenge on Gaoth Dobhair's Odhrán McFadden-Ferry. Photo Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The various Donegal football championships are reaching a conclusion - as well matters of survival - and here's what's taking place where this coming weekend.

Michael Murphy Sports Senior A Football Championship – Semi-finals
Senior Championship
Saturday Oct 23, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, Naomh Micheál v Naomh Ádhamhnáin, 17:00
Sunday, Oct 24, Páirc Ui Dhomhnaill, Naomh Conaill v Cill Chartha, 13:45

Senior A Football Championship Relegation Quarterfinals
Saturday Oct 23, Ionad CLG Dhún na nGall, Conmhaigh, Na Cealla Beaga v Gleann Fhinne, 12:00
Sunday Oct 24, Ionad CLG Dhún na nGall, Conmhaigh, Na Ceithre Máistír v An Tearmann, 12:00

Michael Murphy Sports Senior B Football Championship – Semi-finals
Saturday Oct 23, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, Naomh Ádhamhnáin v Gaoth Dobhair, 15:00
Sunday Oct 24, Páirc Ui Dhomhnaill, Sean MacCumhaill v Ard an Ratha, 16:00

Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate A Football Championship – Semi-finals
Saturday Oct 23, Páirc Ui Dhomhnaill, An Clochán Liath v Naomh Columba, 14:30
Sunday Oct 24, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, Cloich Cheann Fhaola v Buncranncha, 17:00

Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate B Football Championship – Semi-finals
Saturday Oct 23, Páirc Ui Dhomhnaill, Cloich Cheann Fhaola v Naomh Columba, 12:30
Sunday Oct 24, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, An Clochán Liath v Buncranncha, 15:00

Michael Murphy Sports Junior A Football Championship – Quarter-finals
Saturday Oct 23, Páirc na Dunaibh, Na Dunaibh v Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin, 13:00
Sunday Oct 24, Páirc na nGael, Gaeil Leitir Ceannain v Bun and Phobail, 15:00

Michael Murphy Sports Junior A Football Championship – Semi-finals
Saturday Oct 24, Páirc na Dunaibh, Gaeil Leitir Ceannain v Na Dunaibh, 15:00
Sunday Oct 24, Páirc Aodh Rua, Naomh Pádraig Leifear v Roibeard Eimíd, 13:00

